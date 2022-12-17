10 Christmas Cocktails to Celebrate the Season’s Spirit

It’s the season to be jolly and nothing like a fizzy, festive drink to get you into the Christmas mood. We have something for everyone, a little sweet something for the sugar zombies, a hint of spice for for the flavour nazis and and just the right amount of sour for revellers who like a little kick with their liquor.

If you would like to try something different this year, there are a bunch of options. This Christmas season, channel your inner bartender this year and get the holiday spirits flowing. Whether you’re serving them on December 25 or any time during the season, these are perfect cocktails for the season.

The Flying Frenchman

If you’re bored of the same old espresso martinis and want to try something fresh, go no further than the Flying Frenchman. Making a Flying Frenchman is as simple as blending equal parts absinthe, espresso, and coffee liqueur.

Recipe

In a shaker with ice, combine absinthe, coffee liqueur, and espresso in equal parts (30ml each). Shake for at least 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until the drink is very chilled. Pour into a chilled glass. For extra flare, garnish with a piece of star anise.

Hog-Nog

Looking for a warm drink to get you in the Christmas spirit this December? Try this twist on traditional egg nog. Spicy, sinfully creamy, and frothy! The cream and egg yolk give the drink a richness befitting the season, while the spices - cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg - envelop you in their warm embrace.

Recipe

Take Schwartzhog (50 ml), Heavy Cream (45 ml), Milk (15 ml), and Egg White (1 No.), and dry shake the ingredients together. Once combined, shake the mixture with ice and strain into a chilled coupe glass, and garnish with a dash of nutmeg powder.

Breakfast Martini

The Breakfast martini is a light and tasty drink that can be enjoyed at any time of day, but it’s especially good for brunch.

Recipe

In a cocktail shaker, combine Haymans Old Tom (60ml), lemon juice (15ml), Triple Sec (15ml), and 1 spoonful of orange marmalade. Stir to break up the marmalade and blend it with the liquid components. Fill the shaker halfway with ice, shake for 10 seconds, then pour into a chilled cocktail glass. Squeeze orange zest over the drink to coat it with orange oil. Serve with a sprig of orange zest as a garnish.

Apple Hi-Ball

Nothing like a refreshing apple bourbon drink on a chilly winter day. Lucifer’s Gold combines with the fruity tartness of apples to create a pleasantly crisp drink that can be sipped throughout the day or alongside supper.

Recipe

Take 50 mL of Lucifer’s Gold, 60 mL of apple juice, 3 dashes of aromatic bitters, and 90 mL of ginger ale. In a shaker, combine all of the ingredients. Mix thoroughly and pour into a chilled highball glass. Serve with candied ginger or apple slices as garnish.

Seersucker

If you’re searching for a bright, juicy, and sweet cocktail, the Seersucker may be just the thing. The Seersucker begins with a muddled strawberry and cinnamon syrup, although the sugar levels may need to be adjusted depending on the quality of the strawberry.

Recipe

Muddle 1 strawberry in the shaker. Fill it with ice and add 60ml of Viva El Ron, 30ml of lemon juice, and 15ml of cinnamon syrup. Shake well until chilled. Strain twice into a pilsner glass filled with ice cubes. Garnish with an extra strawberry.

Brewhouse Zombie cocktail recipe by Radisson Blu, Kaushambi

Ingredients

White Rum 30ml, Dark Rum 30ml, Pineapple Juice 300ml, Grapefruit 15ml, Grenadine syrup 1 tsp, Lime Juice 20ml, Smoky Pineapple wedge.

Blend white rum and dark with lime juice, pineapple juice and splash of grenadine to make this cocktail.

Recipe

Pour white rum and dark rum along with juices into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake it well.

Strain the mixture into a tall glass or hurricane glass filled with ice, then slowly pour in the grenadine to colour the drink.

Skewer the pineapple wedge and garnish

Singleton and Spice by Anurag, Diageo

Ingredients

Singleton of Glendullan mixed with honey, ginger, lime & spices, Singleton Whisky 50ml, Honey 10ml

Lemon juice 15ml, Ginger juice 10ml, Spice infused Hot water 100ml

Recipe

Put all ingredients together and enjoy this drink

Monkey Business

Ingredients

60 ml 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum, 30 ml lime juice, 15 ml Velvet Falernum, 15 ml Banana Liqueur, 10 ml simple syrup

Recipe

Mix all the ingredients and ice in a shaker tin. Shake and garnish with a lime wheel when serving in a coupe.

Punch and Smash

Ingredients

60 ml 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum, 15 ml sweet and concentrated sherry, 15 ml medium dry Sherry, 20 ml passion fruit purée, 15 ml hibiscus syrup, 2 mint sprigs, 15 ml fresh lemon juice

Recipe

Shake the ingredients for half a minute, and then strain the mixture into a coupe. To garnish, you can put a piece of mint on top.

For Hibiscus syrup: Half a cup of hibiscus flowers should be simmered for 15 minutes in a pint of simple syrup. Cool and exert.

1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum with a View

Ingredients

2 parts 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum, 2 parts pineapple juice, Half a part fresh lime juice, Half a part splash blue curacao

Recipe

Shake vigorously the mixture of all the ingredients in a shaker with ice before straining it into a lowball glass. Orange wedge for the garnish

