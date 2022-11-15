10 Design Tips To Minimize Noise Pollution At Home

Your home is a haven of peace and tranquillity. A happy place where you return after a long day at work and unwind. For some it is their place where they can feel zen-like all day. And with work-from-home a constant feature in our lives, home is worship. However, noise pollution emanating from our surroundings is a dampener and creates discomfort to the ears.

Aside from potentially causing hearing loss, noise pollution can lead to sleeplessness, loss of productivity in work.

“People living amidst constant noise pollution had a lesser quality of life and increased risk of diabetes and heart disease. It just does not affect adults but children and foetuses too,” says Vaneeta Batra, interior designer.

There are various indoor and outdoor sources of noise pollution. The indoor source of noise pollution include- household gadgets like TV, music system and mixer grinders etc.

The outdoor sources of noise pollution include traffic on road, aircraft’s, industries, social events in which loudspeakers are used at full volume.

Not only discomfort but also cost us peace of mind and lessens the quality of life. Here are a few tips and tricks from designers, Anand and Ankit Ojha, Anand Atelier associates, that will help you in minimizing noise pollution at home.

Also Read: Monica O My Darling Promotions: Huma Qureshi Flaunts Her Curves In Orange Cut-Out Dress

Add Plants

Add layers of plants in areas like balconies, front yard, and backyard to block unwanted noise. Layers of plants will help us in restricting outside noise as well as improve the oxygen level in the house. They provide a fresh and breezy vibe to the space.

Soundproofing

If the house is located in an area where it is exposed to severe noise pollution or heavy vehicular movement, focus on insulating the structural part of the house, i.e. walls, door, and windows.

Be more creative with the material and the thickness of walls, the size of the window and their positions will play a very important role in reducing noise pollution.

Layering with fabric

Add rugs and carpets into the space, and curtains for windows can create a visible amount of difference in dampening the outdoor noise. We can choose from floor-to-floor carpets or rugs depending upon our requirements. Different types of fabrics are available in the market which help in reducing the outdoor noise.

Furniture

Layer it using furniture. We can use a full-height bookshelf or can create panelling on the walls. Position the bookshelves or the panelling in the position where the space is most exposed to the noise. This will act as a sound barrier for the space.

Strategically placing chairs and couches will reduce the effect of outdoor noise in the space.

Flooring

The type of flooring used can significantly help in reducing the noise pollution in the space. Flooring like vinyl has substantial sound-absorbing qualities. Adding such details into our place can help us in absorbing the sound and will reduce noise pollution.

Energy efficient appliances

home appliances

Choosing the rightcan help us in reducing the noise pollution in our homes. Energy-efficient appliances are much quieter and are also environmental-friendly. They will not only help in reducing the noise but will also help us in contributing towards a better planet.

Batra shares some more tips to minimize noise pollution in the house

Get noise reducing furniture. Placing a bookcase /stand full of books against a wall adjacent to a noisy neighbor can help reduce sound. If you don’t want to reconstruct your walls and floor with sound proof building material which is a very good option, consider the less expensive options of installing rugs, mats, carpets and wall covering that soften and absorb sound. Acoustic foam panels are a cheap ,easy-to-install option when you want to quickly sound proof a room. Opt for a fully cushioned sofa rather than a formal or plain model also helps as anything that is cushioned and comfortable will absorb incoming noise. Noise pollution even hurts animals. So, if you have pets at home you can protect your pets during noisy events, thunderstorms and firework displays by providing extra space to escape noise. Some soft furnishings like pillows or blankets inside a den helps absorb sound. A pile of blankets to crawl under, even without a den will help to block out noise which is a big cause of stress for animals.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here