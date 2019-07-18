10 Facts to Know About Menstrual Cups Before You Try One
Menstrual cups as safe as tampons, pads and other facts you need to know about it.
A new study now says that inexpensive and reusable menstrual cups are safe unlike tampons or disposable pads do not leak.
According to the study published in The Lancet Public Health, some 70 per cent of women who have tried menstrual cups say they would like to continue using them. The news is important considering the fact that sanitary protection remains unavailable and not affordable to many women, and thus monthly bleeding keeps many girls and women out of school or work and puts them at risk of urinary tract infections. Thus, a safe, affordable and long-lasting alternative to pads and tampons, the menstrual cups could help save millions of lives.
Here's everything one needs to know about the menstrual cups.
1. Made from medical grade silicone, rubber or latex, the cups collect blood rather than absorb it.
2. They are inserted into the vagina and emptied every four to 12 hours.
3. The cups were found to be as effective as or better at collecting blood than sanitary pads or tampons.
4. Menstrual products like pads and tampons generate a lot of trash. A menstrual cup, on the other hand, can last up to 3 years before it needs to be changed and replaced. Within this time period, it can be used many times with proper cleaning and storage.
5. A menstrual cup is not a one size fit all products. Women have a different size depending on age and whether they have had babies. There are usually two sizes available; one is small for women under 30 years old and never been pregnant while the other size is a large size suitable for women over 30 years old.
6. Using menstrual cups need practice, It comes with instructions and being relaxed is of key importance while putting it on.
7. It needs to be cleaned properly before every use. Not cleaning them can generate bacteria that may cause infections. Post use, make sure to wash and sterilize it. Avoid using scented soaps on it as well.
8. One can use menstrual cups for 12 hours straight without leaking.
9. For those just starting with menstrual cups, they might find removing it unpleasant because there is blood on it. Just clean it with running water and one is good to go.
10. A menstrual cup can easily hold one full ounce of menstrual flow (30 ml). On average, woman flows are 30-40 ml per cycle.
