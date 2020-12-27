10 High Protein Foods-other Than Eggs

Egg is known to be a protein-rich food item. Inclusion of eggs in our daily diet has been kind of a mandate for a long time. So much emphasis has been given upon consuming eggs that they eased their way into popular culture- advertising, gym instructor, common man, doctor; every other person would reiterate the importance of having egg as it is an excellent 6-gram protein-packed food.

However, you would be stunned to know that there are so many other delectable foods as well which come with an equally good amount of protein.

Take a look at 10 exceptional protein-rich foods that would boost your protein intake:

1. Chickpea:

This tiny globule-like food are extremely nutritious and often highly recommended for its multiple benefits. Every ½ cup of chickpeas contains 8 grams of protein, rich in iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, vitamin K.

2. Lentils:

This plant-based nutritious food is often considered a healthy, comfort food. Intake of ½ cup of lentils will provide 9 grams of protein. Again, this is an instant substitute for eggs.

3. Kidney beans:

Do you know that this fibre-rich food can boost your protein intake and keep sugar, cholesterol at bay? 1 cup of red beans supplies 12 grams of protein. And ½ cup black bean contains 8 grams of protein.

4. Soybean:

Another plant-based protein, selenium, zinc, copper-rich food that supplies 28 grams of protein in every cup. This versatile legume is a must in the diet plan.

5. Quinoa:

When cooked, this fibre-rich, plant-based whole-grain apart from providing essential amino acids, contain 8 grams of protein in per 1 cup. It is consumed for weight loss and many other health benefits.

6. Pumpkin seeds:

Another surprise package is the iron-rich pumpkin seeds that can provide 10 grams of protein per 1/4th cup serving.

7. Peanut butter:

Consuming just 2 tbsp of this will provide 7grams protein. Have it in a toast or smoothie. Even an ounce of peanuts contain 7.3 grams of protein that would keep you full and healthy.

8. Almonds:

Rich in Vitamin E, copper, magnesium, almonds are a wonderful source of protein as well. You can derive 7 grams of protein from 1/4th cup of almonds.

9. Greek yogurt:

A yummy probiotic food from which you could derive 23 grams of protein.

10. Cottage cheese:

Including this palatable food in your diet is a great way to ensure a significant amount of protein supply to your body. Low in calories, 100 grams of cottage cheese serves 23 grams of protein.

Aren’t these egg substitutes equally amazing! So, go ahead enjoying a variety of protein-rich diet other than eggs.