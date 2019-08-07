10 Inspiring Quotes from Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison That Are Essential Life Lessons

Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison left the world for heavenly abode on Monday, August 5. In a statement on Tuesday, her family and publisher Knopf confirmed that the author died in Montefiore Medical Center in New York on Monday night after a short illness. An acclaimed editor, known for her work, including The Bluest Eye, Song of Solomon and Beloved, Morrison was known for her richness of words. She has garnered several honours including the Pulitzer Prize, the Nobel prize, the Légion d’Honneur and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Remembering the author after her death, here are some quotes by Morrison that will live on forever:

-- “We don’t need any more writers as solitary heroes. We need a heroic writers’ movement: assertive, militant, pugnacious.”

-- “Language alone protects us from the scariness of things with no names. Language alone is meditation.”

-- “Being a black woman writer is not a shallow place but a rich place to write from. It doesn'’ limit my imagination; it expands it. It’s richer than being a white male writer because I know more and I’ve experienced more.”

-- “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”

-- “Freeing yourself was one thing. Claiming ownership of that freed self was another.”

--“I tell my students, ‘When you get these jobs that you have been so brilliantly trained for, just remember that your real job is that if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else. This is not just a grab bag candy game’.”

-- “Don’t ever think I fell for you, or fell over you. I didn’t fall in love, I rose in it.”

-- “If there is a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.”

-- “Our past is bleak. Our future dim. But I am not reasonable. A reasonable man adjusts to his environment. An unreasonable man does not. All progress, therefore, depends on the unreasonable man. I prefer not to adjust to my environment. I refuse the prison of ‘I’ and choose the open spaces of ‘we’.”

-- “At some point in life the world’s beauty becomes enough. You don’t need to photograph, paint, or even remember it. It is enough.”

