10 Rupee Biryani: Uncovering the Secret of the New Affordable Chicken Biriyani Delight

The 10-rupee chicken biryani at Srinagar Habra started as a small offering, but as word spread, it became popular in the area before New Year. The vendor now has to make biryani on two separate decks to meet the demand. Along with chicken biryani, mutton biryani is also available for 50 rupees, and customers have the option to pay more for a larger portion. The vendor, known affectionately as Biryani Kaku, is dedicated to maintaining high quality despite the low price point and wants to make sure that everyone can enjoy the delicious biryani. During lunchtime, the area is crowded with students and other locals who come to enjoy the biryani. Even in the evening, many people from the surrounding areas come to take the biryani, making Biryani Kaku a well-known and beloved figure among school-goers and foodies alike in Habra.

