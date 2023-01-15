10 Skincare Habits To Ditch In 2023

Like some toxic bosses and relationships, some skincare habits are best to be ditched, as we make a fresh start in 2023. If one of your goals this year is to have a healthy and beautiful skin this year, we have a few skincare tips that would be beneficial for you in the long run. Here are 10 skincare habits that should be avoided in 2023

Over moisturizing your skin with a very thick moisturizing cream should be avoided. As moisturizers, do more harm than good by creating an artificial film and not allowing the top layer of the skin to exfoliate. So, instead choose a moisturizer which is a skin barrier cream containing ceramides.

“Skipping sunscreen at any age increases the chance not only for pigmentation but also causes aging of the skin very slowly and increases the chance of age spots like lentigines, freckles and fine lines,” says Dr Batul Patel, Celebrity Dermatologist, The Bombay Skin Clinic.

Looking at over the counter products and buying it on impulse is a wrong idea. “Skin is one of the largest organs and therefore it needs as much attention and expert care like any other organ of your body. So when you look at your skin, don’t look at over the counter products, make sure you go to your doctor,” says Dr Rashmi Shetty, Global Expert in Dermatology, Founder & Creator of RA Skin & Aesthetics.

Not applying adequate cream on the neck. Neck has the thinnest skin and is also exposed to a lot of wear and tear because of the sun and excessive use of mobile phones.

Over demand of molecules like niacinamide which became very popular in 2022. “Niacinamide is a great molecule and works well as an anti-inflammatory and brightening ingredient however it is less efficacious than other molecules which are present like Azelaic Acid and Retinol molecule. So combining Niacinamide with another molecule works better than as a standalone molecule,” adds Patel.

Facial yoga has also gotten very popular in 2022. Facial yoga seemed to improve mid face and lower face fullness by the mechanism of exercise accentuated hypertrophy of the cheek and other muscles. However, it does not cause any skin tightening. “Further research and trials need to be conducted for better understanding and its credibility. In 2023, shift to more home technology driven devices which can help to sculpt and massage the face,” explains Patel.

Also Read: Kaftan to a Party? Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Others Share Style Cues

Self-medicating is a mistake. There are a lot of steroidal creams in the markets so one should completely stop self-medicating.

Getting influenced from the net and buying active ingredients without doctor’s consultation, again is not at all a good thing to do.

Treating skincare like a fashion trend is passé. “You cannot ditch following trends in skincare. It’s not like fashion that you can just remove that fashion or makeup trend or you can just undo it at the end of the day. For skin once you do, follow a trend and if there’s damage then that’s there to stay for the longest time,” says Dr Shetty. So you need to be very careful about following trends. So ditch following trends.

Ditch expecting magic from skincare or any treatment done at your doctor’s office. What you get from magic is so transient. “It becomes all the more important for you to be consistent and the result will slowly come in. So basically you ditch looking for magic while looking for skincare solutions," opines Dr Shetty.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here