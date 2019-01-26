10 Most Inspiring Slogans of Our Freedom Fighters That Still Carry Huge Significance

On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, we bring you the list of slogans that are gifted to us by our freedom fighters and leaders who whole-heartedly sacrificed their lives so that their fellow Indians could live in a free nation !One of the most influential leaders of his time, Subhash Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji. This was the first commemorative postmark of our independent country, now used as a slogan and salutation almost everywhere in India.A poem from Bankim Chandra Chattopahyay’s novel Anandmath in 1882, written in Bengali and Sanskrit. Being a praise to the motherland, it has played a vital role in our freedom movement.A popular slogan adopted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak was coined by Kaka Baptista in our fight for independence. Not only did this slogan motivated people to fight for their rights, but also provoked the love for country in the hearts of thousands of people.This is a slogan that awakens the inner-most sentiments of ‘Jai Hindustan’ in the hearts of Indians even in todays era. Acknowledging the efforts of our soldiers and farmers, this slogan gave a new dimension to our freedom struggle.“Truth alone triumphs” is the literal meaning of the above slogan. It has not only been adopted as the national motto of India but is also inscribed in script at the base of our national emblem.This slogan awakened the feeling of patriotism in the youth of India during those days. The urge to lay their lives for their motherland and to get her free from the clutches of Britishers, this slogan embarks an important event in the fight for freedom.A patriotic poem by Bismil Azimabadi, later used as a slogan by Ramprasad Bismil in the struggle challenged the authority of British rulers. Enlightening the need of the hour, this slogan urged people to fight for what was right.The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre , that left hundreds of unarmed innocent people dead, lead to a profound effect on Chandra Shekhar Azad that made him use this slogan and fight for his country.Not a single sigh of relief did our freedom fighters took till they freed their motherland from the claws of British Government.Urging the youth of India to join the Indian National Army in the struggle for independence of India, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose used this slogan. This inspired thousands of young minds to sacrifice their lives for their motherland.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.