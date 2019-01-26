English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10 Most Inspiring Slogans of Our Freedom Fighters That Still Carry Huge Significance
On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, we bring you the list of slogans that are gifted to us by our freedom fighters and leaders.
On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, we bring you the list of slogans that are gifted to us by our freedom fighters and leaders who whole-heartedly sacrificed their lives so that their fellow Indians could live in a free nation !
1. "Jai Hind": Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
One of the most influential leaders of his time, Subhash Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji. This was the first commemorative postmark of our independent country, now used as a slogan and salutation almost everywhere in India.
2."Vande Mataram": Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay
A poem from Bankim Chandra Chattopahyay’s novel Anandmath in 1882, written in Bengali and Sanskrit. Being a praise to the motherland, it has played a vital role in our freedom movement.
3. "Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga": Adopted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak
A popular slogan adopted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak was coined by Kaka Baptista in our fight for independence. Not only did this slogan motivated people to fight for their rights, but also provoked the love for country in the hearts of thousands of people.
4."Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan" : Lal Bahadur Shastri
This is a slogan that awakens the inner-most sentiments of ‘Jai Hindustan’ in the hearts of Indians even in todays era. Acknowledging the efforts of our soldiers and farmers, this slogan gave a new dimension to our freedom struggle.
5.'Satyamev Jayathe': Popularized by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya
“Truth alone triumphs” is the literal meaning of the above slogan. It has not only been adopted as the national motto of India but is also inscribed in script at the base of our national emblem.
6. "Inquilab Zindabad": Synonymous with Bhagat Singh, coined by Muslim leader Hasrat Mohani
This slogan awakened the feeling of patriotism in the youth of India during those days. The urge to lay their lives for their motherland and to get her free from the clutches of Britishers, this slogan embarks an important event in the fight for freedom.
7."Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, Ab hamare dil mein hai": Ramprasad Bismil
A patriotic poem by Bismil Azimabadi, later used as a slogan by Ramprasad Bismil in the struggle challenged the authority of British rulers. Enlightening the need of the hour, this slogan urged people to fight for what was right.
8. "Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge" : Chandra Shekhar Azad
The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre , that left hundreds of unarmed innocent people dead, lead to a profound effect on Chandra Shekhar Azad that made him use this slogan and fight for his country.
9. “Araam Haraam hai” : Jawaharlal Nehru
Not a single sigh of relief did our freedom fighters took till they freed their motherland from the claws of British Government.
10. “Tum mujhe khoon do, mai tumhe azaadi doonga.”: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Urging the youth of India to join the Indian National Army in the struggle for independence of India, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose used this slogan. This inspired thousands of young minds to sacrifice their lives for their motherland.
