10 Times Alia Bhatt Proved She is the Ultimate Millennial Style Icon

Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices unlike any we have seen her in before.During Gully Boy promotions, Alia served several unusual looks like a pro which are worth bookmarking as 2019's fashion fads.From her heavily sequinned cropped-jacket by Fyodor Golan to her unforgettable Giuseppe Di Morabito's green sequinned skirt, the actress knows how to shine bright like a diamond, literally.So take a cue from the Gully girl's 10 trendy outfits if you want to give your wardrobe a makeover.On the professional front, the much awaited Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar featuring Ranveer Singh has hit the screens taking the country by storm.