10 Times Alia Bhatt Proved She is the Ultimate Millennial Style Icon

During her Gully Boy promotions, Alia Bhatt served several unusual looks like a pro which are worth bookmarking.

Updated:February 16, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
10 Times Alia Bhatt Proved She is the Ultimate Millennial Style Icon
Alia Bhatt Image: @stylebyami/Instagram
Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices unlike any we have seen her in before.

During Gully Boy promotions, Alia served several unusual looks like a pro which are worth bookmarking as 2019's fashion fads.

From her heavily sequinned cropped-jacket by Fyodor Golan to her unforgettable Giuseppe Di Morabito's green sequinned skirt, the actress knows how to shine bright like a diamond, literally.

So take a cue from the Gully girl's 10 trendy outfits if you want to give your wardrobe a makeover.





















On the professional front, the much awaited Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar featuring Ranveer Singh has hit the screens taking the country by storm.

