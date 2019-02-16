English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10 Times Alia Bhatt Proved She is the Ultimate Millennial Style Icon
During her Gully Boy promotions, Alia Bhatt served several unusual looks like a pro which are worth bookmarking.
Alia Bhatt Image: @stylebyami/Instagram
Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices unlike any we have seen her in before.
During Gully Boy promotions, Alia served several unusual looks like a pro which are worth bookmarking as 2019's fashion fads.
From her heavily sequinned cropped-jacket by Fyodor Golan to her unforgettable Giuseppe Di Morabito's green sequinned skirt, the actress knows how to shine bright like a diamond, literally.
So take a cue from the Gully girl's 10 trendy outfits if you want to give your wardrobe a makeover.
On the professional front, the much awaited Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar featuring Ranveer Singh has hit the screens taking the country by storm.
