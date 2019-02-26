10 Times Lilly Singh Proved She is the Most Stylish 'Bawse' Lady on Youtube

✅ Female

✅ Coloured

✅ Bisexual



Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers.



No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x



❤️ — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019

The Youtube powerhouse, Superwoman is undoubtedly a ray of sunshine for millions around the globe.Lilly Singh aka Superwoman is famously know as a Youtuber who is giving the global audience some serious LOL moments with her quirky and witty videos.The Bawse lady's Youtube videos are packed with some inspirational girl-talks, hilarious skits and some style inspiration, too.With a troop of 8.3 million followers on Instagram, making it to the 30 under 30 Forbes list, the Youtuber and Best-selling author has emerged from a Youtube sensation to an international star today.Recently, Superwoman just made a super-powerful move by coming out as a bisexual and she did it with an inspirational tweet.Having said that Lilly Singh always makes it a point to arrive with her sparkling personality and trendy style statement. From arriving at the red carpet with her signature make-up free look or flaunting her pant suits, she definitely hits a new high with her sartorial choices.Scroll down to witness some of most trendy and "bawse" style statements by the one and only Superwoman, Lilly Singh.