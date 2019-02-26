LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

10 Times Lilly Singh Proved She is the Most Stylish 'Bawse' Lady on Youtube

Scroll down to check out Lilly Singh's most trendy and "bawse" style statements.

Updated:February 26, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
10 Times Lilly Singh Proved She is the Most Stylish 'Bawse' Lady on Youtube
Image: @iisuperwomanii/Instagram
Loading...
The Youtube powerhouse, Superwoman is undoubtedly a ray of sunshine for millions around the globe.
Lilly Singh aka Superwoman is famously know as a Youtuber who is giving the global audience some serious LOL moments with her quirky and witty videos.

The Bawse lady's Youtube videos are packed with some inspirational girl-talks, hilarious skits and some style inspiration, too.

With a troop of 8.3 million followers on Instagram, making it to the 30 under 30 Forbes list, the Youtuber and Best-selling author has emerged from a Youtube sensation to an international star today.

Recently, Superwoman just made a super-powerful move by coming out as a bisexual and she did it with an inspirational tweet.





Having said that Lilly Singh always makes it a point to arrive with her sparkling personality and trendy style statement. From arriving at the red carpet with her signature make-up free look or flaunting her pant suits, she definitely hits a new high with her sartorial choices.

Scroll down to witness some of most trendy and "bawse" style statements by the one and only Superwoman, Lilly Singh.

























Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram