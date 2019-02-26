English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10 Times Lilly Singh Proved She is the Most Stylish 'Bawse' Lady on Youtube
Scroll down to check out Lilly Singh's most trendy and "bawse" style statements.
Image: @iisuperwomanii/Instagram
The Youtube powerhouse, Superwoman is undoubtedly a ray of sunshine for millions around the globe.
Lilly Singh aka Superwoman is famously know as a Youtuber who is giving the global audience some serious LOL moments with her quirky and witty videos.
The Bawse lady's Youtube videos are packed with some inspirational girl-talks, hilarious skits and some style inspiration, too.
With a troop of 8.3 million followers on Instagram, making it to the 30 under 30 Forbes list, the Youtuber and Best-selling author has emerged from a Youtube sensation to an international star today.
Recently, Superwoman just made a super-powerful move by coming out as a bisexual and she did it with an inspirational tweet.
Having said that Lilly Singh always makes it a point to arrive with her sparkling personality and trendy style statement. From arriving at the red carpet with her signature make-up free look or flaunting her pant suits, she definitely hits a new high with her sartorial choices.
Scroll down to witness some of most trendy and "bawse" style statements by the one and only Superwoman, Lilly Singh.
✅ Female— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019
✅ Coloured
✅ Bisexual
Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers.
No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x
❤️
