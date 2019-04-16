SPONSORED BY
10 Times Malaika Arora Pulled Off All-white Summer Trends Like a Pro

Malaika Arora looks like a complete vision in all-white outfits slaying the summer trend. Scroll down for summer fashion inspiration.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Malaika Arora is undoubtedly the iconic trendsetter of Bollywood, known to serve style goals with trendy outfits. And she outdoes herself with every new outfit.

Be it a lunch date, holiday or even her gym look, lately, Malaika has been spotted in a number of white summer-ready outfits. Looks like she is hinting us towards her favourite summer trend.

We already know that whether she is hanging out with her girl gang or is on a rejuvenating vacation, the diva never fails to slay her outfits in the most stylish manner.

Recently, the fashionista looked like a complete vision in a white asymmetrical dress from the Lebanese designer Aiisha Ramadan's Resort collection of 2019.

The diva flaunted the dress along with a pair of golden heels and white-silver statement rings and danglers. The all-white dress was glamorous in every sense, but the highlight of the outfit was the exaggerated bow in the front.

Scroll down for Malaika Arora's trendy all-white outfits you can also flaunt this summer and bookmark them right away:









View this post on Instagram

When in Milano...:

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on
















