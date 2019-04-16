English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10 Times Malaika Arora Pulled Off All-white Summer Trends Like a Pro
Malaika Arora looks like a complete vision in all-white outfits slaying the summer trend. Scroll down for summer fashion inspiration.
Malaika Arora looks like a complete vision in all-white outfits slaying the summer trend. Scroll down for summer fashion inspiration.
Malaika Arora is undoubtedly the iconic trendsetter of Bollywood, known to serve style goals with trendy outfits. And she outdoes herself with every new outfit.
Be it a lunch date, holiday or even her gym look, lately, Malaika has been spotted in a number of white summer-ready outfits. Looks like she is hinting us towards her favourite summer trend.
We already know that whether she is hanging out with her girl gang or is on a rejuvenating vacation, the diva never fails to slay her outfits in the most stylish manner.
Recently, the fashionista looked like a complete vision in a white asymmetrical dress from the Lebanese designer Aiisha Ramadan's Resort collection of 2019.
The diva flaunted the dress along with a pair of golden heels and white-silver statement rings and danglers. The all-white dress was glamorous in every sense, but the highlight of the outfit was the exaggerated bow in the front.
Scroll down for Malaika Arora's trendy all-white outfits you can also flaunt this summer and bookmark them right away:
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
