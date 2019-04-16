10 Times Malaika Arora Pulled Off All-white Summer Trends Like a Pro

Malaika Arora is undoubtedly the iconic trendsetter of Bollywood, known to serve style goals with trendy outfits. And she outdoes herself with every new outfit.Be it a lunch date, holiday or even her gym look, lately, Malaika has been spotted in a number of white summer-ready outfits. Looks like she is hinting us towards her favourite summer trend.We already know that whether she is hanging out with her girl gang or is on a rejuvenating vacation, the diva never fails to slay her outfits in the most stylish manner.Recently, the fashionista looked like a complete vision in a white asymmetrical dress from the Lebanese designer Aiisha Ramadan's Resort collection of 2019.The diva flaunted the dress along with a pair of golden heels and white-silver statement rings and danglers. The all-white dress was glamorous in every sense, but the highlight of the outfit was the exaggerated bow in the front.Scroll down for Malaika Arora's trendy all-white outfits you can also flaunt this summer and bookmark them right away: