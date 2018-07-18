10 Times Meghan Markle's Outfits Gave Us Work Wear Inspiration; See Pics

Former American actress Meghan Markle's everlasting sense of style is the one thing that has been consistent before and after she married Britain's Prince Harry and acquired the title of the Duchess of Sussex.Prior to becoming an important part of the British royal family, Meghan was famous for the portrayal of the role of Rachel Zane on American drama series Suits and her performances in television series CSI and Fringe, as well as films such as Horrible Bosses.The LA-born beauty, who has, for most part of her career had some of the best designer's in the world at her disposal, is an enthusiast of high-street fashion brands including Marks and Spencer.In fact, even after her wedding to Prince Harry and having some of the best creative fashion minds in the world working day and night to create unique and inimitable looks for her, Meghan's choice of outfits have been very relatable. Some of her looks being perfect inspiration for work wear.Here's are some looks that you could take cue from for everyday work wear.Meghan looked chic in a sleeveless trench coat dress by Canadian label Nonie with some ad-ons like nude Dior pumps and a Mulberry Clifton shoulder bag during her visit to Nelson Mandela's Centenary Exhibition.Meghan strode out in a sleek black pant suit for the second day of her official visit in Ireland. She paired the two-piece set with a white blouse, black pumps, a small black clutch and wore her hair down in loose waves. See the full look below:The Duchess wore a stylish gray Roland Mouret dress that featured a bateau neckline and draping detail for an early morning meeting with the President of Ireland, Michael Higgins. She finished her look with black suede heels, Birks Snowflake Snowstorm earrings and a Fendi Peekaboo essential bag.Meghan kept it casual in this bright yellow midi as she stepped out along with Prince Harry for the Commonwealth youth reception in London. She bared her shoulders in a high-neck one-piece designed by Brandon Maxwell. Meghan completed her look with neutral pumps and Adina Reyter earrings.Meghan rocked in this simple striped shorts and blazer combination from Veronica Beard. Casual yet classic. Check it out:Markle wore a dark green Greta Constantine skirt paired with a cashmere Victoria Beckham jumper, burnt-orange suede Manolo Blahnik BB heels and a bag by designer Charlotte Elizabeth for meeting members of the public and touring local businesses in Belfast. She covered up in a sand-coloured coat by Toronto-based brand Mackage.She looked effortlessly chic in a blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren and a classic pair of cream wide-legged silk pants from the same designer. She also accessorized her look with a black purse, Illesteva Leonard sunglasses and a white-and-black fedora for her outing at Wimbledon 2018.Meghan stepped out in a perfectly floaty prettiest green floral-print dress to attend the Invictus Games Sydney celebration reception with her fiancé Prince Harry earlier this year. She veered away from neutrals with this bright green midi-dress featuring delicate little cut-outs and ruffles.Meghan opted for a nude Givenchy dress that she teamed with a black belt on her first official royal event with Queen Elizabeth. The fitted ivory dress had a high neckline with caped shoulders. She accessorized her look with a black Givenchy clutch bag and simple black heels by Sarah Flint.Meghan chose a cream colored coat and a plain black dress by a British brand, Amanda Wakeley, for the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations at Westminster Abbey. She coordinated her attire with navy heels and matching Mulberry bag, which she held as a clutch.