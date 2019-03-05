LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
10 Times Rhea Kapoor Showed Us How to Break Fashion Rules & Still Look Trendy

Producer Rhea Kapoor is the ultimate rule breaking fashionista of Bollywood. Scroll down to witness her best style statements.

Updated:March 5, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
Rhea Kapoor turns 32 and fashionistas definitely can't keep calm. Producer, celebrity stylist and the ultimate style icon, Rhea Kapoor wears several hats with precision but her rule breaking style statements make her stand out even though she is often behind the camera.

We love Sonam Kapoor's red carpet appearances which are also personally styled by Rhea. Yes, she is the grey matter behind Sonam's Cannes appearances. The Kapoor sisters definitely have a knack for high fashion, it is not a surprise that they own a chic clothing line called Rheson.

From flaunting jumpsuit Saree to pairing big daddy sneakers with Lehenga, arriving in over-sized pantsuits to dazzling some stunning accessories, the Veere Di Wedding producer has tried her hands at several unique fashion statements which speak volumes about her fashion sense. Ultimately, her sartorial choices just make us want to see her more in front of the camera than behind it.

On her birthday News18 Lifestyle rounded up some unusual and quirky style statements which only Rhea Kapoor can pull off:




























| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
