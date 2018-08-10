10 Times When Kylie Jenner Decided to Slay Unconventional Hair Colour Perfectly













What hair colours do you see being sported by people around you? Black, Brown and Grey, and if some people are really experimental, then shades of Reds and Blues or maybe even Green. But how often would you experiment with, or recommend to someone else, shades like Neon Pink or Denim Blue or Pastel Green in their hair? Well, internet sensation and lifestyle mogul Kylie Jenner, who'll be celebrating her 21st birthday today, doesn't shy away from trying on new shades. Be it Tennis Ball Yellow or Neon Purple, the 20-year-old mother has flaunted all of them.While usually on their birthdays celebs gift themselves some cute little dresses or an extravagant holiday, Kylie will celebrate with new platinum blonde streaks. She also went on to drop a new range of Kylie Jenner cosmetics - her Birthday Collection - 'Hello 21'. The actor-model-entrepreneur enjoys huge popularity with 112 million followers on Instagram. Her looks are talked about and followed alike by fans around the globe.On Kylie's 21st birthday, here take a look at 10 most amazing and unconventional hair colours she slayed perfectly.When she decided to be cool mom and flaunt Neon Pink:When she decided to take to pastels in her locks:When she decided to show that denims are not only for apparel but for hair too:When she decided that Valentine's is not only about velvet lip shades but hair shades tooWhen she decided to be a living Barbie announcing " life in plastic it's fantastic"When she decided to add Cherry red on the topWhen she decided to ditch the usual and go for bright violetWhen she decided to literally glow in the dark with Tennis Ball Yellow hair colorWhen she decided to look absolutely chick in dark sea green hairWhen she decided to gift herself a new hair color for her birthdayWell, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has got her hair colour game on point. Here's wishing Kylie Jenner a very happy 21st birthday.