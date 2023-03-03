As the winter season slowly comes to an end, it’s time to start thinking about updating your wardrobe for spring. From bold prints to flowy dresses, this season is all about embracing fun, flirty fashion. To help you get started, we’ve put together a list of 10 trendy spring finds that you should start adding to your closet now.

First up is the oversized blazer trend that’s taking the fashion world by storm. Pair it with a pair of denim shorts and ankle boots for a chic look. Next, we have statement jewelry that can elevate any outfit. From chunky necklaces to bold earrings, it’s all about making a statement.

In addition, we have pastel colors, strappy sandals, bucket hats, and more. So, get ready to embrace the new season and step out in style with our top 10 trendy spring finds.

Shubham Mishra, founder, Roohme says, “Out with the bulky jackets, knits, and boots and in with the lighter layers, dresses, and a feeling of liberation. There is a lot to anticipate in terms of spring 2023 trends. The most recent styles represent a variety of themes, from soft and raw to practical readiness and sleek minimalism.”

Even though spring hasn’t fully arrived yet, you might be quite eager to put away your heaviest winter coats. Dhruv Taneja, Owner, Pratap Sons Jaipur opines, “You might even find yourself doing some pre-spring shopping as you wait for the weather to warm up, but what should you buy? Check out some spring fashion trend inspo below if you’re in search of some new ideas.”

The best approach to welcome spring is with light, flowing, easy-to-wear fabrics like florals, raffia, light denim, among others. “Experiment with different fabrics, textures, colours, and styles – add layers and play with a wider color palette. If your wardrobe needs a refresher, this is the list for you,” adds Latika Sharma, co-founder, Roohme.

Pastel Colored Clothing: Pastel hues are perfect for springtime, and adding pastel-colored clothing items to your closet will help you stay on-trend this season. Try a pastel-colored blazer or pair of pants for a stylish and fresh look.

Oversized Sunglasses: Oversized sunglasses are a must-have accessory for the spring season. Not only do they protect your eyes from the sun, but they also add a touch of glamour to any outfit.

Wide-Leg Pants: Wide-leg pants are comfortable and stylish, making them a perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. Pair them with a tucked-in blouse or t-shirt for a chic and effortless look.

Floral Dresses: Nothing says spring quite like a floral dress. Choose a dress with a bold print or delicate pattern to add some femininity to your wardrobe.

White Sneakers: White sneakers are a classic springtime shoe choice. They are versatile, comfortable, and can be dressed up or down.

Light Wash Denim: Light wash denim is perfect for the warmer weather and pairs well with a variety of tops and accessories. Try a denim jacket or a pair of jeans for a casual yet stylish look.

Statement Earrings: Statement earrings can add a pop of color and personality to any outfit. Choose a pair that complements your personal style and wardrobe.

Oversized Blazers: Oversized blazers are on-trend this season and are a perfect choice for a professional yet stylish look. Pair with jeans and sneakers for a more casual look, or dress up with heels for a night out.

Printed Tops: Printed tops are a fun and playful addition to your spring wardrobe. Choose a bold print or delicate pattern to add some personality to your outfits.

Straw Accessories: Straw accessories, like hats and bags, are perfect for the spring and summer seasons. They add a touch of beachy vibes to any outfit and are versatile enough to be worn with a variety of styles.

Crimson Pink Printed Mulberry Silk Co-Ord Set

ROOHME CHIKANKARI BLUE OMBRE KURTI

White Printed French Cotton Dress

