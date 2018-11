10 Weird, Bizarre and Not So Stylish Hollywood Celeb Outfits That Will Make Your Eyes Pop

We love how celebrities bring out their fashionable-best to red carpets while trying their hands on the latest trends or creating one for themselves. They don't necessarily make it to the best dressed but they sure do make it to the bizarre dresses list.Jennifer Lopez made it to that list with the metallic green Valentino Haute Couture cape as a dress for the December cover of InStyle Magazine.Having said that, we are still not over the all-time outrageous raw meat outfit by Lady Gaga at the MTV Music Awards 2010, but she did take home the prize for the craziest red carpet look.With Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Katy Perry and now JLo, bizarre will continue to trend for a long time.We've rounded off the 10 most craziest, weirdest and the funniest red carpet fads that will always remain in our memories.The designers have given us a heap of unnecessary styles and these celebrities are brave enough to flaunt them at red carpet.We know for a fact that Beyonce and Rihanna can pull of every look but they too have their bad days.Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter for more.