GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

10 Weird, Bizarre and Not So Stylish Hollywood Celeb Outfits That Will Make Your Eyes Pop

With Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Katy Perry and now JLo, bizarre fashion will continue to trend for a long time. Check out these 10 weirdest style trends. Scroll down!

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2018, 5:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
10 Weird, Bizarre and Not So Stylish Hollywood Celeb Outfits That Will Make Your Eyes Pop
10 Bizarre fashion trends
Loading...
We love how celebrities bring out their fashionable-best to red carpets while trying their hands on the latest trends or creating one for themselves. They don't necessarily make it to the best dressed but they sure do make it to the bizarre dresses list.

Jennifer Lopez made it to that list with the metallic green Valentino Haute Couture cape as a dress for the December cover of InStyle Magazine.



Having said that, we are still not over the all-time outrageous raw meat outfit by Lady Gaga at the MTV Music Awards 2010, but she did take home the prize for the craziest red carpet look.

With Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Katy Perry and now JLo, bizarre will continue to trend for a long time.

We've rounded off the 10 most craziest, weirdest and the funniest red carpet fads that will always remain in our memories.

The designers have given us a heap of unnecessary styles and these celebrities are brave enough to flaunt them at red carpet.

We know for a fact that Beyonce and Rihanna can pull of every look but they too have their bad days.

Cardi B for Christian Cowan and the birds


Miley Cyrus's Versace took the cake.
Miley Cyrus

Jenneifer Lopez has clearly been there done that in Versace (Grammy 19990)
Jlo

Nicki Minaj wears stuffed creatures, slippers, ice cream necklace and bandages at the VMA
Nicki Minaj

Rihanna wears full Comme de Garcons, engulfed in petals of fabric
Ri Ri

Rita Ora takes her showers seriously, even on red carpets.
Rita Ora

Katty Perry poppin that look
katty perry

Nicki Minaj in her Givenchy Haute Couture ensemble complete with leopard spotted hair.Why?
Nicki Minaj

Give it up to the real swan princess
SWan

And the award goes to...
Lady Gaga

Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...