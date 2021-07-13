10,000-Steps Walk Per Day To Stay Healthy, Here’s The Reality

Everyone knows the easiest formula to stay fit without getting very tired, walking 10,000 steps. For some 10,000 steps would feel like nothing but for others, it might be frustrating to reach that target, especially in the busy world we live in.

10,000 steps has become the norm among people with smartwatch brands such as Fitbit installing the feature as an achievement. But where does this actually stem from?

That number, apparently, originated in Japan in 1965 when a company sold a pedometer named ‘Manpo-Kei’ which translated to 10,000 steps meter. The marketing tool used by the company back then seems to have made the mark all over the globe now.

Countless researches have been conducted since, to prove the validity of the point that people who walk at least 10,000 steps are the ones who stay fit.

While some research showed noticeable improvement in fitness levels at 10,000 steps per day, a Harvard Medical School study showed that 4,400 steps per day are enough to lower the risk of death in women. However, it’s still uncertain whether that is the case with the opposite sex too.

The World Health Organization recommends adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, or 75 minutes of intense workout per week.

Thus, people can include walking as part of those 150 minutes of moderate-intensity workout.

Everybody knows the risk of sitting for too long. Studies have indicated that people who sit eight or more hours in a day have a 59% increased risk of death. However, one can drastically reduce that number by working out. And what’s easier than brisk walking?

Meeting with friends for a walk rather than visiting a cafe or pub can be massively beneficial. Taking regular breaks to stroll around for a few minutes can also be invaluable for those who work at the desk for long hours.

