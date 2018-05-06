A post shared by Preetisheel Singh (@preetisheel) on Feb 26, 2018 at 3:29am PST

National Award-winning make-up, hair and prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh, who won accolades for her amazing work in Padmaavat and Nanak Shah Fakir, has managed to give such fabulous makeovers to celebrities for their films that it would be an understatement to only call her a makeup and prosthetic artists. Perhaps, the term makeover whiz seems more appropriate.After her success in the above mentioned films, the recent movie that Singh has been garnering praises for is 102 Not Out. In this movie, the artist has given acting legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor new avatars.News18.com caught up with Singh to know about what went into executing the looks, the research behind deciding the final outcome and more.Speaking to News18.com, she said, "The brief from the director Umesh Shukla for 102 Not Out was very clear. Accordingly, I came up with designs for the father-son duo of Mr Bachchan and Mr Kapoor which would show the age gap as well as fit the characters."Singh said as she was working with the Bollywood legends for the first time she wanted everyone to remember this father and son forever."On all the appreciation coming her way, she said, "I'm grateful for the amazing reviews. There has been a dash of praise coming my way and it's thrilling to see that the industry, critics and public are all appreciating my work so much."Speaking about the research that went behind deciding the final looks and executing it correctly, Singh told News18.com, "First and foremost, the cuteness factor had to be maintained for the designs of both of the characters. Then, showing the age gap was. Once the looks were done, the super-talent of these megastars brought life into the characters. Seeing them liven up the moments with the get-ups was a sight to watch. They went beyond the visual appeal."Bald caps were used to create the receding hairline effect in the characters. Old-age stipple marks with numerous small dots and specks were added to enhance the looks and create wrinkles."This whole effort would take around two-and-a-half to three hours. Their makeup and prosthetic removal would take another hour. Both the actors have childlike enthusiasm combined with discipline and professionalism. This helped me deliver even better results than planned," said the ace artiste.Singh terms the experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor as a mindblowing experience. She was particularly taken by BigB’s aura. “Mr Bachchan has an aura of his own. The moment he enters a room, it’s filled with this strange feel of admiration and respect. But when he starts interacting with the unit, he is super chilled. His personality can flummox people if they aren't well-prepared for their job. Luckily, I always came to the sets with all the homework done,” she said.The makeover whiz found Rishi Kapoor extremely charming and said he made her feel like family.“He would ask questions and even make meaningful suggestions at times. Rishi Sir has worked with Academy Award-winning makeup designer Greg Cannom in Kapoor and Sons. So his expectations were very high. But after I completed his makeup on the first day, he praised my work and called me a magician. That's a moment I will cherish for life," Singh said.Talking about her upcoming projects, Singh said that she was excited about Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, releasing this month. She is also currently working on Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray, presented by Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse, and Tamil star Ataharvaa Murali's flick Boomerang.