Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to express our love and affection to our significant other. One of the best ways to make an impression is by taking them out for a romantic meal. The idea of indulging in a delicious feast while spending quality time together can be a delightful experience. It is believed that the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and what better way to show your love than treating your partner to a fantastic culinary experience. If you’re looking to make this Valentine’s Day special, surprising your partner with a lunch or dinner reservation could be the perfect plan. Whether it’s a cozy candlelit dinner or a lavish feast, the goal is to make your partner feel loved and cherished. This Valentine’s Day, make unforgettable memories over a delicious meal and strengthen your bond with your loved one.

Neuma

This Valentine’s Day, Neuma, a contemporary European restaurant located in Bombay, is proud to present a carefully crafted menu created by international chef Jason James Hudanish. Drawing inspiration from Latin cuisine, Chef Jason has curated a unique selection of dishes that showcase the best of seafood, vegetables, and red meat. Highlights of the night will include Zucchini Carpaccio, Mole Amarillo Roasted Cabbage, Mango Flan, and more. Chef Jason’s personal recommendation is the White Surprise, a stunning dessert made with Strawberry Gel, Coconut Gelato, and Lemon Gel. Come and celebrate love with us and enjoy a gastronomic affair like no other. Experience the authentic flavors of Latin cuisine, expertly prepared by Chef Jason, and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

one8 Commune

Any special day calls for a unique moment to capture the memories with! This Valentine’s Day, one8 Commune is ready to bring an experience that will drift you in the Mediterranean waters with its one-of-a-kind spread. Bringing the oceanic flavours to Bombay, Chef Viraf Patel is bringing his acclaimed culinary expertise through carefully conceptualized and thoughtful delicacies highlighting the bold, rich and vibrant flavours inspired by the Mediterranean region.

The one-day pop-up will feature 20 ingredient forward delicacies that have been derived from the past and twisted for today’s age and time. From experiencing the smokiness of the Charred Little Carrots, to the aroma of King Oyster Mushroom Ajillo, and relishing the Ras Al-Hanout Baked Salmon, to a lot more, there is something to satiate everyone’s palate. To strike a balance of flavours, Chef Viraf’s curations of Chocolate Crème Brulée, Vegan Cashew and Agave Mousse, and Rose Water Muhallabieh are the epitome of expertise, of course with a glass of wine.

Amazonia

Would you like to celebrate Valentine’s Day at a place which takes after the Amazon rainforest itself? Then you better make the most of the day at Amazonia. The menu is divided into Japanese, Korean, Thai and Italian including salads, grills, sushi, bites, fish and meat, and encourages experimentation and sharing – satiating the pickiest of appetites. Plus, you get a Valentine special complimentary dessert to celebrate the occasion. Amazonia is a welcome addition to the ever-growing BKC foodie scene, so book your table.

Blue Bop

If you are looking to have an extensive meal with your partner and a memorable experience, then Blue Bop is the place to be. For Valentine’s special, they have a specially curated menu that includes Love Stuffed Cheese Mushrooms, Heart Shaped Love Garden Pizza, Love Pepperoni Pizza, Heart Shaped Ravioli, Loaded Truffle Fries, and many more. To balance this out in desserts they have Struck On You Cakesickles, Magical Churros and Love Rush Strawberry Cream Tart. As for cocktails, some of their in-house classics include Love Struck, Burning Love and Candy Floss Sparkle Martini. So this Valentine’s Day, have a blast while feasting on some of these amazing dishes!

The Game Ranch

If you are ready to get bowled over with a delicious full strike, then The Game Ranch experience is open for a wild time. Celebrate this day at this one-of-a-kind, countryside-themed restaurant and gaming lounge. Enjoy some countryside bowling, arcade games, delicious heart-shaped pizzas, and boozy cocktails.

Donna Deli, Bandra

Add the perfect touch to your Valentine’s Day meal with the V-Day menu at Donna Deli. Heart shaped pizza, pink rissotto with beetroot chips, red velvet mini naked cake and red velvet cookies are enough to set the mood on this day of love. So what are you waiting for? Get ready to slip in and get your cameras ready to capture some lights, camera, and action-worthy moments with your partner at the cozy, pleasant, and aesthetic all-day deli & bar.

Millo, Lower Parel

Are you a vegetarian still looking for a place that lets you indulge in finger-licking vegetarian and vegan delicacies that instantly win your heart? Enjoy a Valentine special night with your partner with a specially curated cocktail, Pink Fiesta, delicious vegetarian dishes, a small complimentary cake, and an amazing table décor on this big day.

Also Read: Love is in the Air: The Ultimate Guide to Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day

Oleander Farms

Spend your Valentine’s with your partner at Oleander Farms, a luxurious resort located in Karjat, Mumbai. Located within the confines of the city, this place is where one can feel one with nature. Amidst lush green pastures, streams, lakeside, mountains, this V-day, you can enjoy a Valentine special memorable Lakeside dinner that comprised of a 5 course meal with wine pairing and also a complimentary wine tasting tour for all room guests. So, what are you waiting for? Rush to Oleander and make our Valentine’s a memorable one.

Demy

Nothing compares to having a scrumptious meal at this elegant all-day café, which has good vibes, superb cocktails, and excellent food in store for you. Jalapeño Cream Cheese Roll, Pink Eggs Benedict, Demy Signature Avo Toast, California Love Salad, Pancakes Stack, and Pink Panna Cotta are a must-try at this European café with a tropical vibe café.

The Sassy Spoon & Sassy Teaspoon, Powai & NarimanPoint –

Done with dinner? Then try out love bites with heart shaped macarons with raspberry jam and dark chocolate ganache, Berry Valentine with a heart shaped chocolate cake and strawberry compote, Belgian chocolate ganache and chocolate mousse, among others at this eatery. Apart from desserts, they also have Sassy Cocktails which includes Love Potion, Spicy Sweetheart, Cupid’s Arrow, Menage a Deux & La Dolce Vita.

Bayroute

Treat your loved ones to an exotic meal this Valentine’s Day at Bayroute. The restaurant’s minimalistic Middle-Eastern ambience sets the perfect mood, with a special touch of great cuisine, live music, top notch service, and a breathtaking dining experience. Enjoy a delicious meal made with ancient recipes, authentic ingredients, and lots of love, accompanied by live music. To make your Valentine’s Day even more special, patrons can indulge in a complimentary heart-shaped strawberry cheesecake dessert.

Balmy

The first big date night of 2023 is coming up! But it happens to fall on a Tuesday. Balmy has dedicated an entire week for you to enjoy and commemorate this wonderful occasion. Interior uplifts, a special menu, and just the right balance of music and lighting are just a few of the special things they’ve got planned for you and your boo! A few highlights are specially curated cocktails like the V-Day Saga (Vodka based), Lost on Love Island, Sweetheart Sunset Sangria, Hearts on Fire and The Flirtini. Block your dates for 10th to 16th Feb to raise a toast to love at Balmy!

HOM, Powai and Bandra

If you and your partner have a sweet tooth, make sure to relish on the decadent Dark Chocolate and Raspberry Mousse with raspberry sorbet, honeyed, or go for a moist Darsaan with vanilla ice cream. There’s also the breathtaking Sticky Toffee Pudding with caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, and candied ginger you shouldn’t miss this Valentine’s day.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here