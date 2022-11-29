The 12th edition of the eagerly awaited Indian Music Festival, Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant: From Here to Eternity, has officially been announced, as per the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Citi India.

One of the most anticipated events of the year, this music festival offers an insight into the origins and traditions of our Indian culture via some of the best genres of music. Some of the most well-known classical music prodigies, including Ustad Zakir Hussain, Niladri Kumar, Ambi Subramaniam, Oystein Baadsvik, Shashank Subramanyam, Selva Ganesh, Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, Amrit Ramnath, Shankar Mahadevan and his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, will perform at the 12th edition of the Citi-NCPA.

The festival’s main goal is to give the audience a chance to interact with the oldest musical tradition in our nation while taking in modern renditions of classic works. The NCPA Mumbai will host the festival’s grand opening on December 10, 2022.

NCPA Chairman Mr. Khushroo N Suntook commented on the festival, saying, “About 15 years ago, Citi and NCPA joined hands with a shared passion and commitment to uphold the Indian heritage. Since then, together, we have undertaken several initiatives. Be it support to Gurus for nurturing young artistes, showcasing iconic works of the legendary maestros, or, fostering newer audiences by spreading awareness about music in schools and organising events at public places, we have been unrelenting in our joint artistic pursuits. With this festival, we salute our artistic legacy as well as heartily welcome the innovative endeavors. We sincerely hope that NCPA and Citi can together nurture and nourish creative excellence and enrich our heritage for the benefit of generations to follow".

Citi and NCPA maintained their commitment and remained the course despite the catastrophic pandemic, supporting numerous projects to uphold the Guru-Shishya tradition.

Ashu Khullar, Chief Executive Officer, Citi India, said, “This year, Citi celebrates its 120th year in India. While we are so proud of this legacy, we are prouder still to serve the communities we operate in, through the partnerships we have forged. Citi and NCPA both share common values of enabling progress while paying tribute to the rich culture, heritage, and art of India. We are honored to be partners of programs that support music in schools, provide specialized training programs for lesser privileged children, and give shishyas the opportunity to build their knowledge on the intricacies of our ancestral music. The importance of inclusivity within our communities and an understanding of shared cultural experiences for our future generations is paramount, which is why this collaboration is further building on ‘access to audiences’ through open-air park performances and digitizing performances. We are delighted to launch ‘Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant: From Here to Eternity’ 2022-23′, through live performances at the NCPA, Mumbai, for all music lovers to enjoy.”

