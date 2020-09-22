15 Ways to Keep Your Blood Sugar Level in Check Without Medication

High blood sugar happens when your body can’t transport sugar from the blood into the cells effectively. It can lead to diabetes, if left unchecked. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, high level of stress, losing sleep, skipping breakfast, not drinking enough water or consuming high-carb food and drinking alcohol can mess up your blood sugar.

Diabetic patients have high blood sugar levels most of the time. But medicine can help balance your blood sugar level. However, there are some ways to keep your blood sugar level in check without medication.

1. Exercise Regularly

Exercise can help you maintain blood sugar level as well as reduce your weight and increase insulin sensitivity. Some of the basic exercises can be walking, riding a bike, running and swimming.

2. Drink plenty of Water

Staying hydrated is an important step while keeping your blood sugar at a healthy level. The water will also help the kidney to release unnecessary blood sugar from your body, especially if you are hyperglycaemic.

3. Enough Sleep

Getting enough sleep is quite important to manage your blood sugar levels. Lack of proper sleep affects glucose levels and disrupts the hormonal balance, which leads to weight gain and high blood sugar.

4. Maintaining Weight

Maintaining a healthy weight keeps the blood sugar levels under check and reduce the risk of diabetes.

5. Control your carb intake

It is important to limit your carb intake since the body breaks the carbs into sugar (glucose), which is passed into the cells by the insulin. When you consume a large number of carbs, it results to rise of your blood sugar levels in your body.

6. Increase Fibre Intake

Having a fibre-rich diet plays a crucial role in lowering blood sugar levels. Fibres slow down the carb digestion and sugar absorption, which eventually leads to the gradual decrease of blood sugar levels.

7. Eat food rich in Chromium and Magnesium

It is important to have chromium and magnesium-rich food to keep up with the micro-nutrients required in your body and reduce blood sugar level at the same time.

8. Control your stress levels

Stress hormones can affect the blood sugar level in your body. The hormones like glucagon and cortisol are secreted while you are in stress, which ultimately raise the blood sugar in the body.

9. Monitoring blood sugar regularly

It will help you to maintain and control sugar level in your body. Measuring it regularly will help in the adjustment of your diet if required.

10. Add some spices in your diet

Spices like cinnamon and fenugreek can help to control and maintain blood sugar. Cinnamon increases insulin sensitivity while reducing blood sugar level in the body. Fenugreek, a highly soluble fibre, slows down carb digestion and absorption.

11. Add Vinegar in your diet

Consuming vinegar can increase insulin sensitivity while reducing blood sugar. It also helps with cholesterol reduction and weight loss.

12. Portion control diet

It will help in regulating calorie intake and can control your weight, which will promote healthy blood sugar levels.

13. Use Herbal teas

Consuming three or more cups of green tea or black tea in a day will improve insulin sensitivity and maintain your overall health.

14. Consume food with low-glycaemic index

Eat food with a lower glycaemic index (GI) like dried beans, oatmeal, fruits, and non-starchy vegetables. Eating food with a low GI will reduce long term blood sugar in the body.

15. Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle changes are the most important part to control the blood sugar of your body. Participating in physical activities and strictly adhering to the balanced diet is a necessity.