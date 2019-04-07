20 Years of Sabyasachi: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor & Many More Stun at Designer's Fashion Show

Ace celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee marked the 20th anniversary of his brand. To celebrate this big day he decided to unveil a new collection, Kashgaar Bazaar in collaboration with the French designer house, Christian Louboutin.Kashgaar Bazaar collection lies close to the designer's heart as this was his maiden collection as a graduate which was inspired by nomads, gypsies and his imagination of silk route. During the fashion show, he displayed an exclusive collection of shoes and handbags.The designer spoke about the foundation of the collaboration and the intricacies of the collection through his Instagram post, which stated:The red carpet saw his Bollywood muses including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hyderi, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Kalki Koechlin, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.The Bollywood divas stole the show like never before in their best designer wear outfits but Alia Bhatt stood out in her floral paisley printed saree. Janhvi also looked stunning in a body-hugging red outfit with intricate golden design.On the other hand, the Student of the Year 2 actors, Ananya and Tara, looked refreshing in their glamorous outfits. While Ananya flaunted a black bow blouse and embellished mini skirt, Tara was seen in black and gold Sabyasachi gown.On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar looked like the most stylish couple in their outfits posing beside the designer.Scroll down to witness the most ravishing looks by the stars that dazzled at the 20th anniversary of Sabyasachi.