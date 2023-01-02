2022 In Rewind: Times When Janhvi Kapoor Dazzled In Stunning Outfits

There is no standard attire for all the parties you will be attending this new year. However, it becomes a trend among people to follow their favourite celebrities and take notes from the stars’ sartorial choices. In the world of glitz and glamour, dresses are already gaining popularity. And if you are confused about what to wear on your next New Year outing, let Janhvi Kapoor help you. Her fashion style is a well-balanced mix of retro, chic and modern glam that appeals to everyone. One look at her Instagram feed from last year will show you how she stays in trend with easily-available attires.

Here are some of her best looks from 2022:

Janhvi’s bandana-style outfit looks beautiful with a lavender hue. The Milos chainmail top has a zipper fastening in the back and embellishments like sequins and beads on the front in two colours, purple and white. The patterns were stunning and so was its V-shaped hem. Makeup details? She wore kohl, eyeliner, and lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The Roohi actress was seen wearing a backless chain-mail halter top with coloured pink leggings. Instead of opting for an overall metallic appearance, she added a splash of colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Nothing can go wrong with a stone-studded black dress. Choose a partly embroidered design to elevate an all-black ensemble. It keeps the modest sense, but with a twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a slew of sizzling pictures of herself in neon chainmail green swimwear. “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds, and an endless ocean," she wrote while captioning the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was most recently seen in the thriller Mili. She has appeared in films such as Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, and Good Luck Jerry, among others. Dostana 2, Bawaal, and Mr. And Mrs. Mahi are among her forthcoming projects.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here