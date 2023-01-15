2023 Is The Year of Millets, What This Means for This Traditional Indian Grain

2023 will be a significant year for millets not just because it is the Year of Millets, but because for the first time all parties involved in the production of this crop will be incentivized. Increased awareness and consumer demand, coupled with the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, will help boost the industry. Additionally, the lower cost of growing millets and increased prices for the crop will provide an incentive for farmers to cultivate it. However, it may take a few years before significant consumption occurs, as taste often takes precedence over health and cost considerations. Nonetheless, just as the green revolution helped to address India’s food insecurity, this movement will help to improve the nutritional value of our plates.

Expanding the variety of staple grains beyond just wheat and rice can bring both nutritional advantages for consumers and economic benefits for farmers, who are a crucial part of the country and the food industry. This diversification can improve the nutritional value of the diets of consumers and at the same time, also help to support the farming communities and the food processing sector.

“In terms of processed foods, using diverse and nutrient-dense sources such as millets instead of simple carbohydrates with high glycemic index can improve nutrition and offer a varied flavor profile. This is particularly true when millets are used in their whole grain form and are only physically processed rather than chemically processed,” says Shashank Mehta, Founder & CEO, The Whole Truth foods. Quality ingredients lead to quality food, and among the ingredients being evaluated for 2023, millets are among the most promising.

“In the past, millets were mainly consumed in the form of roti, bhakri, or porridge, and not everyone was a fan of these traditional dishes. However, today there is a vibrant consumer startup ecosystem that is providing new and innovative ways to consume millets. Startups are now offering preservative-free, 100% millet-based products such as poha, upma, noodles, pasta, biscuits, instant kichadi, chikki, chivda, idli, dosa, and more,” says Sreejith Moolayil, Co-founder and COO True Elements.

Such great food choices in millets has addressed the challenge of the format and made millets more appealing to a wider range of consumers. In the next phase, you can expect to see added convenience to these products, which will make them even more mainstream. By 2025, it is expected that most people will have at least 5-6 millet-based meals per week. As the market expands and consumer demand increases, it is likely that big FMCG players will enter the market through consolidation or organic growth. “This will help to solve distribution challenges and make millets more widely available at affordable prices at local stores. In the meantime, entrepreneurs will continue to experiment with products and pricing to make millets an attractive option for everyone,” adds Moolayil.

