Wedding in India is all about dancing to the beat of traditional music, enjoying the huge spread and dressing in your best ensemble. And, if you are fulfilling the duty of the bridesmaids or the groomsmen it becomes even more crucial to put your best foot forward when it comes to picking an outfit for your bestie’s big day. After all, all eyes will be set on you, and you might not want to miss a chance to make a stylish impression. Dipali Patwa, Group head, brand digital and community, Fabindia shares some wedding tips to help you slay this year’s wedding look in style.

Contrasting colours

Add colour to your wedding outfit by donning garments in contrasting hues. Wear a blue kurta with a pink suit or a yellow saree with a purple blouse. Using complementary colours will help to elevate your look and stand out from the rest of the crowd. Pair them with heavy gold earrings and a simple neckpiece to complete your look. Groomsmen can try the bright silk kurta with a contrasting Nehru jacket.

Timeless traditional

For a classy and timeless look, opt for the handwoven, brocade sarees or Banarasi silk sari and kurtas. These elegant pieces never go out of fashion, and you can confidently repeat them later. The silk kurtas and sarees with intricate designs will give you a regal look. Pair them with mojris or juttis and traditional gold accessories.

Velvet weaves

Velvet symbolises royalty and is a perfect choice for an evening wedding. Donning attire made of this fabric will make you look graceful and classy at the same time. To further elevate your look, choose pearl accessories and traditional handmade footwear.

Classy cotton

For pre-wedding functions like haldi, mehndi and sangeet, classy cotton suits with zari work, plain salwar or skirt and heavy dupattas can be the best option. These are breezy and easy to carry, giving you the liberty to dance and enjoy the event to the fullest. Men can pick colourful cotton kurtas and pair them with jeans or churidar for the occasion.

Wedding season is all about experimenting with your look. So, do not hold yourself back from trying new trends, whether it is colours, jewellery or clothes.

This wedding season, try something new. Be Bold, Be Experimental.

