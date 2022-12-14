22 Best Restaurants To Celebrate Christmas In Mumbai

The most wonderful time of the year is here. Time to be a little more calmer, smile a little easier, and cheer a little more. All of us deserve a couple of hours to to escape from our daily routine and unwind with our loved ones. So deck the halls and get ready to be jolly, for Christmas is right around the corner. And if you can’t rejoice in the mystical and magical atmosphere that comes with Noël under a beaming tree in your humble abode, fret not! For we’ve got you covered with a handy list of restaurants that will urge you to make beautiful and unique memories that will definitely last a lifetime-just like snowflakes.

Kyma, BKC

Make it a December to remember. Celebrate smiles, warm embraces, and delicious food and craft cocktails at Kyma. The restaurant promises to satiate your tastebuds one plate at a time. Inspired by an all-day casual vibe, with an exquisite indoor and outdoor space, their Christmas menu includes dishes such as Avocado and berries Crostini, Harissa marinated salmon tikka, Butter poached Lobster, Greek Vegetable Moussaka, and delectable Christmas-themed cocktails such as The Mistletoe, Santa’s Sparkling Mimosa, Jingle bell smash and Remembering an old fashioned Christmas.

Jia, Colaba

Feel the magic of Christmas at JIA, the Oriental Kitchen in Colaba as they have new Christmas lunch deals under their belt for you to try. This December, the restaurant has lined up a Dim Sum and a Sushi Fest, adding some excitement to your Monday lunches where you can choose any items from their Dim Sum and Sushi menu. Another wholesome deal includes the Weekend Banquet Lunch which will surely brighten up your weekends and expose you to a memorable luncheon experience of a lifetime.

Toujours, Andheri

Let’s face it – Christmas is merrier with hot fudge, chocolates, brownies, cookies, and all things sweet. Meeting your needs for some saccharine and delightful treats, Toujours also invites you with open arms to explore some sugary knick-knacks with your loved ones with their all-new Christmas menu. Moreover, they also have the perfect aesthetic and soul-pleasing sweet treat indulgence called the chocolate advent calendar that is going to make your anticipatory countdown to Christmas more exciting. Decked up with delectable chocolate surprises, for each day leading up to Christmas, this finger-licking delight contains everything- from biscuit-coated chocolates to decadent chocolate pralines. And oh! This marvelously delectable Chocolate Advent Calendar can also serve as the best pre-Christmas gift for your loved ones.

Juliette, Andheri

Don’t get your tinsels in a tangle and mark every memory with a photograph from every angle at Juliette this Christmas. Houses a vintage décor with a touch of modernity, Juliette Ristorante is truly a place where you come for the food but stay for the love. With a fantastically curated European- inspired menu with a modern twist, the restaurant brings with it all kinds of European summer vibes and feels and lets you embark on an unforgettable experience. Get into the Christmas spirit with their craft cocktail called ‘White Christmas,’ which is sure to help the grumpiest and most bah-humbug of spirits snap back and enjoy the season.

one8 Commune, Juhu

As soon as the temperature drops, one thing that we all instantly crave for is hot chocolate. With the winter season kicking in, a steaming cup of the deliciously creamy beverage is, no doubt, the only solution to satiate our sweet tooth. This holiday season ‘one8 Commune’ and ‘All things chocolate’ are coming together to celebrate 7 days of Christmas with an all-new festive edition hot chocolate menu made with special single-origin Malabar chocolate with no preservatives and refined sugar to warm up your hearts and hands with its creamy sweetness and rich chocolatey flavour. Adding to the list of soothing beverages are the Spiced Chocolate Mix and Cocoa Cappuccino, with the former being a wintery spiced hot chocolate blended with a special spice mix of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg- something that truly defines cozy, and the latter being a coffee lovers favourite hot chocolate, blended with coffee and raw cane sugar that in turn would satisfy two indulgences in one go.

Demy, Lower Parel

Demy, the all-new dazzling restaurant located in Kamala Mills is a breathtaking evolution of culinary adventures. The authentic and sophisticated cafe, and bar, offers a wide array of global cuisines. One can savour the taste of the most popular cuisines in the most relaxing setting. A place that transports you to a relaxing space filled with utmost peace and tranquility. The restaurant has launched an all-new Christmas menu with a pinch of passion in every dish, where you can explore new flavours, and exchange old memories with your loved ones. The Very Berry Salad, Strawberry & Mascarpone Crostini, Pesto Arancini, and Belgian Chocolate Mousse are a must-try.

Blue Bop Café, Khar

Have an exceptionally merry Christmas at the all-new Blue-Bop café which is all set to welcome you with open arms. With its sophisticated and quaint setting, the charming, 7-days-a-week café is gearing up to alter the dynamics of the way locals and visitors across the globe spend their outings in a well-versed, fun-filled and scrumptious manner. The kitchen comes with a memorable feast of spectacular dishes, all created with passion, refinement, and precision whereas, the beverage program for Blue Bop café is a modern reincarnation of exquisitely crafted cocktails. Their Christmas menu doles out some eclectic treats that will make you swoon with glee such as the Christmas Tree Pizza, Christmas Stuffed Mushroom, Christmas Roast Chicken, and the Christmas Custard for your sweet tooth.

Pink Wasabi, Juhu

There’s no such thing as too much pink, and besides the grass is pinker on this side – this side being the most Instagrammable all-day dining restaurant in Mumbai – Pink Wasabi. The newly revamped Asian dining space with its Alice in Wonderland tea party theme, takes you on an extraordinary gastronomical journey. With an amalgamation of culinary innovations and new aesthetics, it is a beautiful experience. So get your pink on and learn to #LoveTheGoodLife with your dear ones this Christmas, for, Pink Wasabi has curated a Christmas-special menu that includes savoury cocktails, delicious starters, lip-smacking dim sums, refreshing mains, and flavoursome deserts such as Sake shots, Mocktails, Nasu Katsu (Crispy eggs plant fry,) Yangnyeyon chicken, Grilled Duck Breast, and Raspberry vanilla mousse.

Donna Deli, Bandra

Donna Deli is a one-of-a-kind place where you can go from coffee and co-working in the morning to cocktails and dinner in the evening. Not to forget their quirky decor with ample pop of colour, which makes it an ideal Instagram-worthy spot. But there’s something more in store for you this Christmas! The restaurant has recently launched an avant-garde high-tea concept in collaboration with Archana Kochhar, a well-renowned fashion designer, and is shaking things up with its molecular gastronomical endeavor which is truly making every girl’s dream come true. Whether you wish to indulge in some bite-sized sandwiches or finger-licking desserts, the Donna Deli Dollhouse is ever-ready to take you on an endearing and fun-sized culinary journey that truly enlightens your day.

Bloom

Get into the spirit of the season with Bloom, breakfast-to-dinner, plant-based, vegan, keto-friendly, and millet-friendly eatery and café that recently opened its doors to all café lovers out there who are just looking to embark on a culinary journey of delicious natural flavours. The quaint ambience of the eatery is all set to charm you this Christmas and don’t forget to taste the specials namely Strawberry tarts and New York-style raspberry cheesecake.

The Sassy Spoon

The Sassy Spoon is a trendy resto-bar that celebrates cuisines from around the world with a sassy twist. From an exquisite mixture of flavours and textures to aesthetic interiors with innovative lighting, it has also won a glorifying award as the ‘Best Independent Restaurant in India.’ Taking the Christmas celebrations up a notch, the restaurant has specially curated an exciting Christmas menu that lets you embark on a delicious culinary experience right away. The delightful Christmas-themed menu includes flavoursome dishes such as Baked Emmenthal soufflé, and Caramelized pork belly, along with saccharine desserts like Chevre cheesecake and Yule log that you should definitely look forward to. Moreover, some must-try Christmas-themed cocktails include Winter Wonderland, The Grinch, and others.

Eve, Powai

With a library, greenery, calm ambience and fine cuisines, Eve is an inclusive space for anyone who wishes to spend some quality time with friends or themselves, because as we all know a great book and a steaming cup of coffee on Christmas Day will surely serve as the best company. You can indulge in some luscious sweet treats such as Seasonal Panna Cotta, Creme Brulee Cheesecake, and Millionaire Brownie, amongst others, as you celebrate Christmas with your loved ones.

SHOTT, Andheri

Bask into the Christmas spirit as you Eat, Party, and Play at SHOTT, the gaming arcade. As soon as you enter the vibrant doors, the lively and Christmas decorations at the eatery will welcome you. Embark on an adrenaline rush, filled with lots of fun, laughter, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

All Saints Khar

While All Saints is celebrated for its Greek culture, the vibe of the Greece ambiance makes you fall in love for each move in the restaurant. Flaunting an old-world charm of long glass panels, standout tables inspired by Morocco’s quaint steel-style cafés, and middle-eastern interiors, the restaurant offers drool-worthy Greek cuisine in Mumbai. A delicious door to the notable world of middle-eastern food, Vegetable Shepherd’s pie with potato gratin, Pot roast Chicken with x mas stuffing and whiskey jus are a piquant mix of flavours marking a moreish invitation to the exquisite taste of Greek cuisine. Dirty hot chocolate with marshmallows and Flaming Xmas Pudding with stewed strawberries are a must-try. Every bite of these desserts will feel like a warm hug on a cold day.

Poco Loco Tapas & Bar

’Tis the season to eat, drink and make merry! Indeed, Christmas brings with it all the reasons one could possibly need to get together and make happy memories with friends and family. And Poco Loco is pulling out all the stops to make your Christmas extra special. Their curated Christmas menu includes Poach Turkey Salad - Butter poach pulled turkey, kale lettuce, soaked cranberry and young tomatoes, Festive Turkey Tacos - Turkey marinated in ancho chili, red cabbage and cranberry salsa, Mushroom & Avocado Tacos - Pickled onion, Iceberg lettuce and guajillo mayo, Potato & Chicken Croquette - Inside chicken mince and smash potato served with confit garlic and balsamic mayo, Mole Chicken - Used in 15 ingredients in mole sauce and different types of Mexican chilies served with tortilla and last but not the least the Classic Chicken Pozole with Brown Rice.

Bambai - A Multi-Cultural Cuisine Restaurant

Bambai, a restaurant where food is an emotion, was established as a result of Mumbai’s passion for food by Chef Anees Khan and Chef Ritesh Tulsian. The restaurant’s peaceful, realistic decor, which portrays Mumbai’s everyday life, also emphasises multicultural cuisine. Some of the delectable foods to try are Baida Tawa Pulao with Pan Grilled Prawns. Beverages like Lotus Biscoff Frappe will satisfy your taste buds immensely.

Chufung Asian Bar and Kitchen

Chufang, Asian Kitchen And Bar, located in Mumbai’s BKC, is a one-of-a-kind restaurant inspired by the proprietor, Arvin Tucker’s entire travel experiences is all set to make a mark again by offering a new menu this Christmas which is phenomenally curated by Chef Arbin Tamang. One should not miss out on California roll Desserts like Lemon Tart when visiting.

Monèr Bistro & Dessert Bar:

Monèr without desserts is a Christmas without a decorated tree! It has something for everyone, from traditional Apple pie to carrot cake and Freny’s showstopper dessert, the Buche De Noel. If you are in the mood to go classic, try the Apple Crumble Pie, which has a flaky, buttery crust and a tender, lightly-spiced apple pie filling topped with cinnamon streusel, the Pumpkin pie, is a creamy pumpkin pie cooked in a flaky pie shell with a custardy pumpkin filling. One for all the chocolate and pie lovers too, Moner’s Chocolate walnut bourbon pie, is a decadent chocolate and walnut pie spiked with bourbon and topped with a quenelle of caramelised milk chocolate. If you are looking for a perfect gift for your loved ones, we recommend the Christmas Hamper by Moner Bistro & Dessert Bar which contains Hot chocolate mix, Housemade Marshmallows, Christmas Cookies and Gingerbread cake.

Plural x An Ode to Gaia: The Holiday Dessert Edit

With the holiday season in full swing and Christmas in tow, Plural and An Ode To Gaia have come together for vegan treats curated for the season. Enjoy a fresh Strawberry brownie with Rum caramel, a gluten-free dessert with a decadent brownie made of raw banana flour, paired with fresh strawberries and a generous drizzle of rum-infused caramel. In accordance with convention, best is perhaps saved for last with the Mulled Wine & Dark Chocolate Entremet - red wine is steeped with spices and oranges, which get to know one another over days before being ensconced in a delicate chocolate mousse. A mindful use of raspberries aids in balancing the dish by adding a hint of tartness.

Essange

Known for its crowd-favourite mini lunch box cakes, Essange’s Christmas menu features mini cakes in Santa Claus, Snowman, Christmas Wreath and Christmas Tree designs with customizable flavours, just the right option for a solo night of cake and binge. Further, the menu includes an addictive and gooey range of six sugar cookies each pretty enough to replace your decorations and delicious enough to be savoured before it reaches the plate. For all the chocolate lovers and the ones wanting to grab a hot cup of chocolate and chill, the menu offers Chocolate Bom with a spiced hot chocolate mix. Just drop, swirl and sip.

Loci & Toot

Loci & Toot brings to its patrons a special menu full of classic delicacies from different cuisines and traditional favourites, bound to make this festive season merrier. This specially curated menu begins with soups and appetisers, including a warm bowl of White Onion Soup with Garlic Cheese Toast to kick-start your appetite. The starters offer several lip-smacking options to choose from like Caper Butter Garlic Prawns with Bacon dust and warm focaccia or the fresh Pesto burrata Caprese with balsamic reduction and parmesan crisp. The classic Chicken Parma made with Bocconi Stuffed chicken breast with arugula, spicy Pomodoro sauce and parmesan shavings is a definite must-try on the menu. The main course offers an undeniable variety including the indulgent Honey-baked ham with salt-baked potato and roasted brussel sprout, the Russian classic Chicken A la Kiev made with Chicken stuffed with herb garlic compound butter roasted, served with roasted veggies and cheesy mash.

Cafe Panama

Experience the joy and grace of the festivities with specials like Pulled Lamb Flatbread, Birria Taco, Tinga Chicken, and Braised Pork Belly, a true treat for all meat lovers! Indulge in their classic dishes like Yuca Fries, Refried Bean, Avocado and Pica De Gallo, and Tallarines Verde which bring the taste of Latin American to your plate at Cafe Panama.

