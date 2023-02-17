Tinder, the dating app, released its Modern Dating Dictionary in India - a glossary of love language that the app members in the country swear by. In partnership with one of the largest youth culture brands in India - Under 25, the app has decoded the ever-evolving dating lexicon to make it easier for young daters to put themselves out there. The dictionary lists 23 dating trends you may not know about yet, and the terms you need to start using to survive the dating game in 2023.

Inspired by young dater’s diverse experiences, the dictionary is a comprehensive glossary of trending dating terms that you should have in your tool belt as you navigate modern love. From matching with someone who’s got the ‘Rizz’ to the late-night conversations that have you hooked, also called ‘Tase’. Maybe you’ll find yourself falling hard and experiencing a ‘Love Haze’, or possibly even starting a ‘Neo Love’. And if all else fails, don’t worry, making ‘new friends’ and being in a ‘BFS’ is always a win. And while you’re on this dating journey, don’t forget to look for a match who is a ‘Verified QT’ and ‘Super Like’ them when you do!

If you’re dating in 2023, the first step is learning how to speak the language. 66% of young daters frequently chat through messages and text when they’re romantically interested and call it ‘Textlationship’, while 49% prefer a relationship that is casual - yet clearly defined and call it ‘Situationship’.

“Dating is no longer about the traditional chronology and there has been a shift in the dating vocabulary young Indian members use on the app today to connect with each other. If you’re single, this dictionary equips you to feel optimistic about the year ahead”, says Aahana Dhar, Director, Communications India, Tinder. “Curated especially for young Indian daters to effectively communicate what they are looking for with their potential matches. It’s great to see young daters taking control of redefining the language of what healthy relationships mean for them,” adds Dhar.

Shreyans Jain, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Under 25, says “Gen Z lingo has a vocabulary and vibe of its own. It’s because the words in a conventional dictionary just don’t do justice to the feelings and situations that young people find themselves in. Under 25 is at the intersection of community and culture, which allows for a natural collaboration with the dating app, to define the new-age lingo associated with dating.”

The app’s Modern Dating Dictionary is set to become the go-to source for young adult daters in India to keep pace with the modern dating world for a fun, healthy and stress free experience.

