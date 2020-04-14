Take the pledge to vote

Mini Mathur Brings Back Her Cooking Show 'The Mini Truck' On Instagram

Mini Mathur has taken to reminiscing about her show's journey by re-posting its episodes on Instagram, aiming to lighten up the mood of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

IANS

Updated:April 14, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
Mini Mathur Brings Back Her Cooking Show 'The Mini Truck' On Instagram
Image courtesy: Mini Mathur/ Instagram

Anchor-actress Mini Mathur is a great cook too! Two years ago, she came up with a show titled "The Mini Truck", which saw her cooking and chatting up along with Bollywood celebrities in a food truck. And now, she has taken to reminiscing about the show's journey by re-posting its episodes on Instagram, aiming to lighten up the mood of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some shows are special. Because they are conceived with love and passion. Where every little detail is put out there from a piece of someone's heart. And yet there is an organic, free flowing magic to its birth. The Mini Truck is THAT show," she wrote on Instagram.

For Mini, "more than cooking itself, it's the memories and stories behind it that taste better".

She also shared how the show came into existence.

"My friend @nikkhiladvani decided I should cook my recipes with my stories on camera. @onlyemmay & @gauravvkchawla decided we should have celebrity friends come in. @anaghar who has always believed in me & Rajeshree from @indiafoodnetwork gave us the most amazing platform and fantastic sponsors.

"Nikhil bought us a bus, we stripped it down and then @karishmakohli came and poured in her soul into mine and we created the look, colour, feel of the show down to every cup, saucer, spatula & tea towel. The way the food would look. And she directed it like a dream along with our producer @kaachua ! Then I met the most amazing food team @thefoodkonnect & @anushakay curated the recipes and we were set," Mini added.

The first person to visit her show was filmmaker Farah Khan. The two had made Mathur Alan ka saag and chicken together in the first episode.

Read full article
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

