26 years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Costumes That are Iconic Styles Even Today

A cult-classic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which released on October 20, 1995, completes 26 glorious years, making it longest running movie in India. Over the years, the film has been in the limelight for various reasons. From being the first Hindi film to have an uninterrupted theatrical run of over 25 years to Lee Do-hyun and Go Min-si’s Korean drama Youth of May, recreating DDLJ’s iconic ‘Palat’ scene, the film has resonated with every age group from across the globe.

Apart from the love story and its characters, which struck a chord in the hearts of the audiences, what also set the film apart were the iconic styles donned by the lead actors Shah Rukh Khan (as Raj) and Kajol (as Simran). From Raj’s iconic leather jacket to Simran’s Mehndi Laga ke Rakhna mint green Punjabi traditional ensemble, the film brought in a new style of clothing in the Hindi film industry. Manish Malhotra, the costume designer of the film primarily kept the styling classic yet contemporary. In the making of the film video shared by YRF films on Instagram, Malhotra shared an anecdote about the famous mint green outfit worn by Kajol in the song Mehndi Laga ke Rakha, he said: “Let’s do a mint green outfit, which became popular. Lots of the fabric stores sold metres and metres of that colour.”

In another iconic song, Mere Khwabon mein jo aaye, Manish reminisces about that time when director Aditya Chopra had an issue with the length of Kajol white skirt. Manish also shared that Adi found the skirt a bit long. And how Manish and his tailor cut it on the set. Though the skirt was too short for Kajol’s liking, the look turned out to be one of the iconic styles from the movie. The white shirt with the knot at the end, is even today sported by many young actresses. For instance, recently, Sara Ali Khan sported the look during her vacation.

Here’s are some of the iconic looks that till date are in vogue:

Raj’s famous leather jacket:

According to reports, the black leather jacket worn by Shah Rukh Khan throughout the movie was inspired by Tom Cruise’s look from the movie Top Gun. The jacket which was Uday Chopra’s was priced approximately around 400 dollars. While the style hasn’t gone out of the fashion, the material that it’s made from has other options too. If you are an animal lover, then you can still sport the look by investing in faux leather jackets or pleather jackets

Simran’s tie-n-dye dupattas

The introduction scene of Simran saw her don a white chikankari kurta teamed with a colourful tie-n-dye dupatta. The technique, which is still an on-going trend, has seen many celebrities experiment with it in their ensembles. For instance, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a blue and white tie-n-dye T-shirt paired with denim shorts.

Sexy Silhouettes

Be it the sea-green halter neck dress Kajol or the sexy thigh high slit black dress worn by Kajol’s friend Sheena (played by fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania) in the song ‘Ruk jaa’, the silhouettes in DDLJ were sexy and bold. A trend that still remains a favourite have many top actresses don the look. In recent times, we have B-Town beauties such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas setting the red carpet on fire with thigh high slit ensembles. The halter neck trend too transitioned from dresses to sari blouses, making them a perfect look for contemporary drapes.

Scarves and Berets

Hair accessories never go out of style, and we simply loved how Manish Malhotra and his team played around with the scarves and berets in the movie. Teaming the headgear with an array of dresses, coats and pants, the styling till date makes for a fun look.

Like Manish Malhotra was quoted as saying: “Good looking films are what came back with Dilwale…” and we couldn’t agree more.

