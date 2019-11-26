26/11 Mumbai Attacks: 5 Books That Give Insight into the Brazen Events of 2008
On the occasion remembering those who lost their lives in the attack, here are 5 books that give a comprehensive insight into the brazen events that unfolded in 2008.
Image for representation
It has been 11 years since 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across Mumbai on this very day. Lives were lost, families shattered as terrorists attacked Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Chabad House, The Oberoi Trident, the iconic The Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, The Nariman House, Metro Cinema, and a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College as well as Mazagaon. Over years eyewitnesses, journalists and authors have all penned down their versions and accounts of the heinous acts that transpired on that day in Mumbai. The harrowing tales have found their way into books to remain in public memory for decades.
On the occasion remembering those who lost their lives in the attack, here are 5 books that give a comprehensive insight into the brazen events that unfolded in 2008.
The Siege
The Attack on the Taj by Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy: An insider view of the 2008 attacks on The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, based on extensive research by the author, the book includes unreleased documents from the trial of Ajmal Kasab in India. The book starts off with daily proceedings in the busy hotel before going onto harrowing details of the attacks.
14 Hours
An Insider’s Account of the 26/11 Taj Attack by Ankur Chawla: The eyewitness account from Ankur Chawla, an operations management trainee at The Taj mahal Palace hotel in 2008, the narrative recounts the hours of horror as Mumbai and the iconic hotel is bullet-riddled by coordinated terrorist attacks.
Black Tornado
The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 by Sandeep Unnithan: The book is about the marine commandos who were called into action during the desperate hours following one of the biggest terrorist attacks the country ever saw. The book is an intricate account of the terrorist strike and how India's security forces thwarted it.
26/11 Mumbai Attacked by Harinder Baweja
The book is a compilation of research, journalist accounts, police officials' statements and everything that went on during the brazen terrorist attack on India. The book includes analyses, interviews and reportage of the gruesome incident.
The Betrayal of India
Revisiting the 26/11 Evidence by Elias Davidsson: The book is a critical evaluation of the official narrative of 26/11, as reflected in court documents and the news media.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma's Reaction to Meeting Virat Kohli Post India's Win Against Bangladesh is Adorable
- New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020, Matthew Lewis Tweets
- Parvathy Thiruvothu Bashes 'Misogynistic' Arjun Reddy in Front of Vijay Deverakonda
- Shady Android Apps Got Your Personal Info From Twitter And FB Via a Malicious Kit
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing