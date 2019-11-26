26/11 Mumbai Attacks: 5 Books That Give Insight into the Brazen Events of 2008

It has been 11 years since 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across Mumbai on this very day. Lives were lost, families shattered as terrorists attacked Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Chabad House, The Oberoi Trident, the iconic The Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, The Nariman House, Metro Cinema, and a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College as well as Mazagaon. Over years eyewitnesses, journalists and authors have all penned down their versions and accounts of the heinous acts that transpired on that day in Mumbai. The harrowing tales have found their way into books to remain in public memory for decades.

On the occasion remembering those who lost their lives in the attack, here are 5 books that give a comprehensive insight into the brazen events that unfolded in 2008.

The Siege

The Attack on the Taj by Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy: An insider view of the 2008 attacks on The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, based on extensive research by the author, the book includes unreleased documents from the trial of Ajmal Kasab in India. The book starts off with daily proceedings in the busy hotel before going onto harrowing details of the attacks.

14 Hours

An Insider’s Account of the 26/11 Taj Attack by Ankur Chawla: The eyewitness account from Ankur Chawla, an operations management trainee at The Taj mahal Palace hotel in 2008, the narrative recounts the hours of horror as Mumbai and the iconic hotel is bullet-riddled by coordinated terrorist attacks.

Black Tornado

The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 by Sandeep Unnithan: The book is about the marine commandos who were called into action during the desperate hours following one of the biggest terrorist attacks the country ever saw. The book is an intricate account of the terrorist strike and how India's security forces thwarted it.

26/11 Mumbai Attacked by Harinder Baweja

The book is a compilation of research, journalist accounts, police officials' statements and everything that went on during the brazen terrorist attack on India. The book includes analyses, interviews and reportage of the gruesome incident.

The Betrayal of India

Revisiting the 26/11 Evidence by Elias Davidsson: The book is a critical evaluation of the official narrative of 26/11, as reflected in court documents and the news media.

