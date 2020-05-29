TV Roundup: Shri Krishna Takes Top Spot, Baba Aiso Var Dhundo Comes Second

Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Shri Krishna, which first premiered in the 90s, made a comeback on TV amid the lockdown. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, it has become the most watched show on TV in the last week.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between May 16 and 22, and it says that DD National's Shri Krishna is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by Dangal's Baba Aiso Var Dhundo.

Ismail Umar Khan's Baba Aisa Var Dhundo with Vikrant Massey and Juhi Aslam in the lead, first premiered in the year 2010. The show had a succesful run for two years before it was taken off.

Besides Shri Krishna and Baba Aisa Var Dhundo, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot on most watched shows on TV.

It is followed by Star Plus' Mahabharat at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. The cast of Mahabharat includes popular names like-- Saurabh Raj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary and Arpit Ranka.

At number five is Dangal's Ramayan.

As per the details divulged by BARC, among multiple mythological shows Vikrant Massey and Juhi Aslam's Baba Aiso Var Dhundo maintains its position in the TRPs list.

