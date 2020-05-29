Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

TV Roundup: Shri Krishna Takes Top Spot, Baba Aiso Var Dhundo Comes Second

Besides Shri Krishna and Baba Aisa Var Dhundo, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot on most watched shows on TV.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2020, 7:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TV Roundup: Shri Krishna Takes Top Spot, Baba Aiso Var Dhundo Comes Second
Besides Shri Krishna and Baba Aisa Var Dhundo, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot on most watched shows on TV.

Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Shri Krishna, which first premiered in the 90s, made a comeback on TV amid the lockdown. As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, it has become the most watched show on TV in the last week.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between May 16 and 22, and it says that DD National's Shri Krishna is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by Dangal's Baba Aiso Var Dhundo.

Ismail Umar Khan's Baba Aisa Var Dhundo with Vikrant Massey and Juhi Aslam in the lead, first premiered in the year 2010. The show had a succesful run for two years before it was taken off.

Besides Shri Krishna and Baba Aisa Var Dhundo, Dangal's Mahima Shanidev Ki is at the number three spot on most watched shows on TV.

It is followed by Star Plus' Mahabharat at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week. The cast of Mahabharat includes popular names like-- Saurabh Raj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary and Arpit Ranka.

At number five is Dangal's Ramayan.

As per the details divulged by BARC, among multiple mythological shows Vikrant Massey and Juhi Aslam's Baba Aiso Var Dhundo maintains its position in the TRPs list.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading