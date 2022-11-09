3 Best Ways To Clean Heavy Quilts And Blankets At Home

It’s that time of the year when you take out your warm clothes, quilts and blankets from the storage. However, as they have been kept unused for so long, you must clean them to get rid of the odour. Cleaning quilts and blankets is a difficult task.

The most challenging aspect about cleaning them is that once they’ve been soaked in water, it seems impossible to handle, lift, and dry them as they become extremely heavy. Therefore, this article curates some effective tips to assist you in easily cleaning them at home and making them look brand new.

1. Keep the quilt or blanket in the sun:

First and foremost, leave those heavy blankets and quilts out in the sun for two to four days. After that, remove the dust by beating them with a stick. The fabric inside will become lighter and the moisture will also be removed. This way, they will become clean and odourless.

2. Washing machine cleaning:

If your blanket is made of microfiber, then it can be cleaned in the washing machine. Use a liquid soap that washes warm clothes. Thereafter, dry them in the machine itself and lay them out in the sun.

3. Cleaning with hands

Fill a big tub halfway with water and soak the quilt in it for 10 minutes. Then, place the quilt on the ground, pour the liquid soap into the tub and fill it with water. You can now put the soaked quilt back in the tub and let it rest for 15 minutes.

If necessary, stand in the tub and clean it with your feet. Next, rinse the quilt three or four times and set it on the bathroom stool for a while. Spread the quilt out in the sun once the water gets rinsed. It is important to remember not to wash them in hot water. And, never use hard detergent to clean them.

