3 Common Health Issues Every Woman Should Know About

Although both men and women experience numerous health problems throughout their life, some health issues are more likely to affect women. To prevent yourself from contracting the disease and maintain good health, it is essential to understand the unique ailments that women are more prone to.

There are specific health issues like breast cancer, cervical cancer, etc. that only women are diagnosed with. They are more likely to get affected by urinary tract and sexually-transmitted illnesses. The health conditions listed below are among those common illnesses that affect women and are associated with significant health risks.

Pregnancy issues:

Pre-existing conditions tend to worsen during pregnancy. Conditions like asthma, diabetes and depression, while a woman is pregnant, can severely harm the mother and the child both, if not managed properly. Moreover, the red blood cell count of healthy mothers is also likely to decrease during pregnancy. Right after giving birth to the child, the mother goes through a form of depression called the “baby blues.” Perinatal depression causes similar symptoms like baby blues – anxieties, emotional changes, sadness and exhaustion, but is far more severe.

Breast cancer:

Breast cancer is the most aggressive form of cancer afflicting women worldwide. It often develops in the lining of the milk ducts and can spread to other organs. If you have any breast lumps, it is essential to get examined as it is the first sign of the disease.

Depression and Anxiety:

The symptoms that premenstrual dysmorphic disorder (PMDD) exhibits are similar to those of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), but the former is comparatively more severe. PMDD is associated with depression and anxiety. Women can also suffer from depression during perimenopause, the transition phase toward menopause.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here