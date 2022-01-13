3 Detox Drinks That Can Aid Your Weight Loss Process

Shedding kilos is indeed a tedious task, and with the bunch of hacks and tips available, it is a bit confusing too. It is vital for you to understand what suits your body and aids in weight loss, because if you blindly keep on trying to lose some kilos – you won’t be successful. Water has always played a crucial part in weight loss and is considered a ‘wonder liquid.’ A regular human being should consume 3-4 litre water on a daily basis. However, when coupled with some natural ingredients, the result is an amazing detox drink that is not just nourishing but can also put a tremendous impact on the extra fat present in the body.

Here are three amazing detox drinks that can be of some help in your weight-loss journey:

Lemon, Ginger, and a dash of Honey

Lemon and ginger are two absolute favorites and can be easily found in every Indian kitchen. Take a glass of lukewarm water, add half a lemon and 2 inches of grated ginger to it. Consuming this water in normal amount would flush out the toxins from the body. As ginger reduces hunger and lemon is a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants, the drink not just controls hunger pangs, gets rid of extra fat but also boosts immunity to a large extent. In case the lemon-ginger combination does not go down your throat, one can always add a dash of honey to it.

Cinnamon-Honey

Cinnamon and Honey – two wonder foods with endless benefits. While cinnamon is considered an anti viral, antibacterial and antifungal, honey is the powerhouse of antioxidants. Cinnamon-honey drink can be mixed in lukewarm water. This drink is said to reduce the risk of heart disease, reduce inflammation along with expediting weight loss.

Cucumber, Mint Drink

Cucumber and mint drink is a tasty, nourishing, and refreshing detox drink. Take a bottle of water, add a few slices of cucumber, some finely chopped mint leaves, and you can consume this detox drink on a daily basis. Cucumber-mint drink helps in weight loss and provides you with a bunch of other benefits like lowering blood pressure, and even preventing cancer.

However, one should note that these wonder drinks don’t shed kilos overnight, they only aid the process. One has to follow a balanced diet, exercise regularly to shed the extra kilos.

