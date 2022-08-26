3 Easy and Effective Yoga Poses We Bet Nobody Ever Told You

With the help of yoga and exercise, you can keep your mind and body healthy. Yoga protects a person from diabetes, high BP, heart diseases and other diseases. With changing lifestyles, exercise has become essential. Women who stay at home and take care of the family members and the entire house also need to keep themselves fit and healthy.

There are many yoga asanas that housemakers can perform to keep themselves fit. Doing yoga protects house women from joint pain, fatigue, lethargy and stomach-related diseases. At the same time, regular exercise and yoga asanas protect them against problems during menopause. This also increases energy, stamina and memory, which makes everyday life easier.

Follow these asanas to keep yourself healthy and fit:

Tadasana

According to Stylecraze, Tadasana is the simplest but one of the most effective yoga poses. While doing this asana, stand straight and gradually stretch the body by moving the hands upwards while raising the ankles. While doing this asana, breathe through the nose and repeat the asana 5 times.

Paschimottanasana

To do Paschimottanasana, sit with both legs straight and keep both feet close and as straight as possible. Along with this, keep the neck, head and spine straight. Now place both your palms on your knees, and try to touch the toes with the fingers of your hands without bending your knees by gently tilting your head forward. You will feel a stretch in the body. Do this asana 5 to 6 times.

Bhujangasana

To perform Bhujangasana, lie down on the ground on an empty stomach and keep both your palms on the ground near your thigh. Make sure your knees touch each other. After this, lift half your body upwards with your hands. Keep the body in this position for about 15 to 30 seconds.

