3 Easy Hacks To Turn Your Glossy Lipstick Into a Matte One

By: Lifestyle Desk

Last Updated: October 18, 2022, 11:49 IST

Delhi, India

This will give you the perfect mattifying look and revamp your makeup vanity.

We know lip glosses are everywhere, but not everyone likes them. Generally, most of us love the matte finish on our lips. Today, we will be giving you some steps or hacks to make your glossy or creamy lipsticks work if you fall for matte ones.

This will give you the perfect mattifying look and revamp your makeup vanity. So without further ado, let’s get started with the same.

To give a matte look to the creamy lipstick, apply the lipstick of your favourite colour. Now pat the lips by pressing them with tissue paper. After this, apply translucent powder on the lips and remove the excess powder with a brush. This will give a matte look to your lipstick and also make the lipstick long-lasting.

Tissue paper also works:

Glossy lipstick is highly shiny, and therefore, you can use tissue paper to transform shiny lipstick into a matte lipstick. After applying lipstick, place the tissue paper on the lips and lightly press. This will eliminate the gloss from your lipstick and give it a matte appearance.

Use Translucent Powder:

Translucent powder can also be used to give the lipstick a matte finish. Apply translucent powder to the lips after applying lipstick. After a while, use tissue paper and lightly wipe the lips to remove the powder. This will give your lipstick a matte finish.

Tips for matte lipstick:

To apply matte lipstick from glossy lipstick, do not forget to remove the dead skin cells of the lips. Otherwise, your matte lipstick will make your lips chapped and we know you don’t want that. In such a situation, before applying matte lipstick, the lips can be lightly scrubbed to give a smooth and classy look.

