3 Easy Ways To Neutralise The Effect of Excess Salt in Pickles

Creating a dish takes a lot of time and energy. But if a dish lacks salt, it becomes tasteless. There, we can make the food taste good by adding salt to it. But if there is a lot of salt there, things get tricky. Below are a few ways in which excess salt can be removed from pickles.

If there is more salt in the mango, chilli, lemon, carrot, cabbage, or any pickle that you made, it is recommended you mix a little more pickle in it without using any salt. There’s only one thing that you need to do here: Make a little more pickle, and don’t use any salt this time.

Add Garlic Pickle

Garlic pickle is extremely tasty and making it does not require a lot of sunlight. If there is an overdose of salt in the pickle, you can mix it by making garlic pickle without salt. This will balance out the content of salt in both the pickle portions.

Add vinegar

Vinegar can also be used to balance the salt in the pickle you have made. Vinegar works to balance the hardness of the salt. You can balance out the excess salt by adding homemade sugarcane vinegar to it.

Mix lemon juice

For some pickles, you can equalise the amount of salt increased by adding lemon juice. Because lemon juice is sour, and mixing something sour in any food can decrease the excess saltiness.

