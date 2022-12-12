3 Effective Tips For a Perfect Dosa

Undoubtedly, it’s impossible to think about South Indian cuisine without thinking of many people’s favourite dosa. It’s one of the foods that has spread over the entire nation. Dosa is a popular South Indian dish that is produced with fermented rice and lentil batter, is not only a delicious breakfast or snack alternative, but it is also a nutritious one because urad dal, which is a component, is high in protein.

The food item is easily available in numerous variants at cafes, restaurants, and even street vendors. However, most of us struggle when it comes to creating this delectable dish at home. Making dosas that resemble as found in markets might be challenging for some people.

It’s a huge struggle to get the appropriate consistency, taste, and texture. If you’ve been craving South Indian food and are struggling to master the art of producing flawless dosas, we’ve got a ready reckoner. Here are the effective tips and tricks for crispy and non-sticky dosa:

Get the batter right:

If you have the time and inclination, you should make your batter. The key is to make sure the batter is not too finely ground and the texture is gritty. According to a few seasoned experts, the batter tends to sour slightly faster in a stainless steel vessel, therefore using a sealed plastic or ceramic container may assist.

Right technique:

The procedure of pouring the batter onto your nonstick pan is the most difficult element of making the perfect dosa. Before you begin, make sure the pan is warm. A simple test to see if the pan is hot enough is to splash some water on it. When the pan sizzles and the water quickly absorbs, it is apparent that the pan is ready. Remove the batter from the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes before preparing the dosa.

Grease the griddle:

Dip an onion in oil and massage it on it; this will keep the dosa from sticking. As a result, your dosa will also become incredibly flavorful and crispy.

Dosa Recipe: Ingredients

Water

Salt

Oil

1 cup Dosa Rice (Raw Rice)

2 cups Idli Rice (Boiled Rice)

¾ cup Whole Urad Dal

1 teaspoon Methi/Fenugreek Seeds

Dosa batter: Method

Soak idli rice, dosa rice, urad dal, and methi seeds in adequate water for 6-8 hours.

In a wet grinder or mixer, grind it into a smooth batter, adding water as needed.

As needed, add salt and stir by hand. Allow the batter to ferment overnight; it will double in size.

When preparing to make the dosa, thoroughly combine the batter and, if necessary, add additional water. The batter should be thinner than that of idlis.

Dosa Recipe: Method

Heat the dosa pan over medium heat to make crispy dosas. When it’s hot enough, add a few drops of oil and rub it in with the onion. Drops of water should sizzle when sprinkled.

In the centre of the dosa pan, pour a ladle of dosa batter. Spread a thin layer on the hot pan.

Sprinkle a few drops of oil over the borders and cook the dosa until the bottom is golden brown.

Remove it from the pan with care. Cut it in half.

Serve with coconut chutney, chutney podi, or sambar on the side.

