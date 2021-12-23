3 Factors That May be More Important Than Size During Sex

“The bigger, the better," these lines of a forgotten TV ad often find mention in discussion around sex lives. People often associate size with the degree of pleasure but is it really just about the size? While it may depend on personal preferences, there may not be a direct co-relation and past studies have shown that the obsession around size does not have much scientific backing. So, here we try to look at things that affect the pleasure in your sexual activities more than the much-hyped factor ‘size.’

The Bond of love

Love is the building block of any relationship and in romantic bonds, it’s even more important. The comfort of being around the person you love is unlike anything and acts as fuel to passion and pleasure between the partners. Love also brings an intensity that gives the relationship a new flair.

Past scientific studies have also shown that the brain is the most important sexual organ in our body and is responsible for the pleasure we derive. The feeling of intense also frees us from mental barriers that limit our experience.

Trust

Being with a partner whom you trust gives you the confidence to do new things in life. It enables us to experiment with our personalities and adopt new things without the fear of being judged. Trust is a key factor for having a stable relationship not just in the world but also in bed. It’s a facilitator of free flow of communication where you can share your needs and requirements freely without limiting your thoughts.

Space

While being around your partner and caring for them is important, it’s also necessary to have some boundaries. Not that you have to hide anything from them, or they have anything that can’t be told, but there’s a certain degree of space that every individual needs. And nobody likes reminding about that fact. Giving enough space to your partner allows the relationship to breathe while strengthening the bond.

