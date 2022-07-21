CHANGE LANGUAGE
3 Gluten-Free Dessert Ideas To Try Out Over The Weekend

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 15:04 IST

So, when are planning to indulge in these heavenly desserts?

No matter how conscious and strict we are about our diet we always give ourselves that one grace marking when it comes to eating desserts. Whoever said, deserts are for the heart was absolutely right!

But if you are on a gluten-free diet and have been missing out on desserts then we are here to help you out with some lip-smacking gluten-free dessert ideas that will make you want another bite out of them.

Now, for those unaware a gluten-free diet will exclude the mixture of proteins which are available in oats, rye, wheat, flour and so on.

A lot of celebrities and sports personalities like to avoid gluten completely as it is a healthier lifestyle choice. And for those who are just stepping into the land of baking, trust us baking without flour is easier than baking with it.

Are you ready to try out these desserts filled with goodness?

  1. Gluten-Free Carrot Cake
    This is for all those who have chosen the alternative lifestyle and have chosen to become Vegans. There are so many complaints about Vegans not having too many dessert recipes up their alleys, so here is one. And you know what will give your dish that extra kick? The addition of nutmeg and cinnamon.
  2. Homemade Granola Bars
    Tired of buying the same old granola bars from the supermarket or asking your gym trainer for them? Don’t you worry about all that is now ancient and you can now make your own ones at home? All you need is oats, dried fruits and nuts and voila you are sorted
  3. Flourless Chocolate Cake
    Now, who does not like a piece of that good old chocolate cake? And for anyone to be eating it while being on their diet- it is the closest that they can get to heaven. Because it does not have flour the cake will be fudgier and have wonderful jiggling consistency.

