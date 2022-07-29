3 Healthy, Easy And Fun Ways To Use Eggs For A Fulfilling Breakfast

Eggs are a popular breakfast choice across the world. And, if you are on your weight loss journey, it is a must that you increase your protein intake since it boosts the metabolism. Eggs are a great source of the same. They are also very satiating and if consumed during breakfast, they will keep you from consuming unnecessary calories throughout the day.

Here we present you with three easy and healthy ways to use eggs to make your breakfast more delicious. We have kept the usual boiled eggs and greasy fatty omelette out of the list.

Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs usually require a lot of ghee or butter to be cooked but there is also a healthier manner in which you make them completely oil-free.

Add water into a pan with 2-3 tablespoons of milk. Crack an egg into this and whisk it till it becomes creamy. Add some salt and pepper. To enhance the flavour and protein content, you can also grate some cheese into it. The mixture can be eaten as it is or put as the filling for a sandwich inside a multigrain or brown bread.

Deviled Eggs

The regular boiled eggs, although super healthy, can be quite boring at times. Deviled eggs are a superb way to add some twist to your already boiled eggs.

Hard boil your eggs, which basically means that you should let them cook for a little longer than usual so that the egg white and yolk solidify. Once done, slice the egg into half and scoop out the yolk. Mash the yolk and add your favourite spices along with salt (red pepper, oregano, black pepper). You can also add some paneer, mayonnaise and mustard sauce into it. Put this mix back inside the egg white and serve it with some spring onion garnishing.

Baked Eggs

One of the simplest ways to prepare eggs is to just bake them. You will neither be compromising on health or taste.

Take a bowl which is safe for oven and crack 2-3 eggs into it. It is up to you whether you want to whisk them or not. Add some veggies of your choice into the eggs. Capsicum, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, mushroom, are some popular choices. Sprinkle your favourite spices and let it bake for 5-10 minutes. The result will be a beautiful surprise for your taste buds.

