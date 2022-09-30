3 Interesting Facts About Siddhivinayak Temple We Bet You Didn't Know

India has rightly earned the moniker “The Land of Temples”. One finds majestic temples surrounded by countless legends and beliefs in almost every corner of the country. One such temple is the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple of Mumbai. Dedicated to lord Ganesha, lakhs of devotees from all over the country and abroad come to worship the deity here.

During the Ganesh festival, the temple comes to life. During Ganesh Utsav, many well-known personalities from Bollywood and the business world also visit this temple to take blessings of Ganesha.

Here are some unique and interesting facts about the famous Siddhivinayak Temple, which is considered the centre of devotion.



— The construction work of Siddhivinayak temple was completed on November 19, 1801. It is believed that the money for its construction was given by a farmer woman. That woman did not have any children, that is why she wanted that whoever comes to this temple with all her devotion and reverence, Ganpati Bappa should bless her so that that woman does not remain infertile.

— The trunk of Lord Ganesha is on the right in the Siddhivinayak temple, but when we see most of the idols of Ganapati, his trunk is seen on the left. This idol of Ganesh Ji has been carved out of a black stone which is 2.5 feet high and 2 feet wide. Lord Ganesha is installed in this temple along with his two wives Riddhi and Siddhi.

Many big Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor keep visiting the Siddhivinayak temple. Most of these celebrities can be seen here before the release of their film or on any special occasion.

