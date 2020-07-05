3 Jamia Millia Islamia Filmmakers Invited for the Oscars Jury

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science, USA recently released their list of invitees as members of the voting board for the 2021 Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars. Out of the 800 film professionals from 68 countries, there were many from India, including celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan.

Now, a recent report by India Today has stated that 3 filmmakers, who are also Jamia Millia Islamia alumni, have been invited by the Academy for membership. They are Nishtha Jain, Shirley Abraham and Amit Madhesiya.

Nishtha Jain is a National Award-winning filmmaker, best known for directing documentaries like Gulabi Gang, Lakshmi and Me, City of Photos, At My Doorstep and Family Album.

The filmmaker was among six outstanding women documentary filmmakers to receive the Chicken and Egg award 2020 for her film The Golden Thread on the jute industry. Apart from this, she has received 25 other national and international awards for her films.

Amit Madhesiya and Shirley Abraham are a filmmaking duo, best known for their debut documentary Cinema Travelers, which has been screened in the Cannes, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals, considered to be a rare trifecta for documentaries. It received a standing ovation at Cannes. The film also won 19 awards including the Presidents Gold Medal in India.

Amit Madhesiya is also a photographer known for his award-winning `Night Screening of Traveling Cinema in India’, a series of 12 pictures which received the World Press Photo Award in 2011.

Amit Madhesiya and Shirley Abraham's other works include Saraswati (2018) and The Hour of the Lynching (2019).

