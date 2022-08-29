3 Lip-Smacking And Healthy Oats Recipes For Weight Loss

Oats are a whole grain with a number of nutritional benefits. It is considered to be a healthy and low-calorie breakfast and is a favourite of many. To add flavour and increase the nutritional value of the meal, fruits or vegetables can be added. Nowadays, all those who want to lose weight are adding oats to their diet.

The presence of beta-glucan in oats, a soluble fiber, reduces the appetite by increasing cholecystokinin- a hunger-fighting hormone. Soluble fibres help in breaking down the food faster and aid in digestion. Oats contain 2% of the daily recommended amount of calcium, 6% iron, and 1.5 grams of fat only.

It is low in calories, and a rich source of proteins, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It also prevents from storage of excess fat in the body.

Including oatmeal in your diet will benefit your health as it is considered to lower the risk of heart disease and colorectal cancer, according to Healthline.

Here are a few oat recipes that can help with weight loss –

Oats chilla

Oats chilla

These savoury pancakes are made with oats. Adding nutritional quotient to this dish is gram flour (besan), spices like jeera, ajwain, turmeric, carrots, chillies, and coriander leaves. It is fluffy and crispy, just like a dosa or an omelette, and is healthy and tasty.

Oats smoothie

Oats in a smoothie might not sound like a good idea to many, but with the right ingredients, it can be a delicious breakfast or mid-day meal for you. You can garnish the smoothie with chia seeds, almonds, and cashews, or even cinnamon powder.

Oats soup

Vegetable oats soup is a quick and easy recipe that can be had for breakfast or dinner. This delicious and nourishing recipe requires a lot of vegetables making it quite healthy for you. You can make this soup with carrots, french beans, and sweet corn. If you like mushrooms and broccoli, add that to the soup too.

Oats egg omelette

This protein-rich food is an excellent breakfast option. This can be made quickly without any prior planning and is healthy too. This omelette is filling and heavy too. So you can swap out your dinner with this dish.

If you are worried about gaining weight in the festive season after binge eating those sweets, you can try to swap it with a healthier and more nutritious version by making oats coconut ladoo. The ladoos are made with jaggery, a little bit of ghee, coconut, and oats.

