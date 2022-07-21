3 Mantras to Taking Care of a Newborn's Hair

A lot of care and attention are needed to take care of a baby. They are very susceptible to getting injured or ill, which means they need extra protection. The scalp and hair of a newborn are just as delicate as their skin and need extra attention too.

The right kind of care and specific hair care routines are needed for babies in the growing days, helping them get thick, soft, and healthy hair.

Hair Wash Routine

Because a baby’s hair is five times thinner than that of an adult, it is essential to use a shampoo created specifically for newborns. To gently clean the hair and scalp, use a professionally proven gentle shampoo that is free of parabens, sulphates, and colours, hypoallergenic, and pH balanced at bath time.

Gentle Oiling

Choose an oil that is gentle enough for everyday use and has been professionally confirmed to be gentle, since it should not irritate the baby’s sensitive scalp. The ideal oil is THE one that is light and non-sticky. There are also avocado and Pro-Vitamin B5 fortified infant hair oils that make the hair silky and healthy.

Because an infant has fine hair and a sensitive scalp, it requires gentle but effective treatment. It’s also crucial to know when and how to oil the baby’s scalp and hair. It is best to use baby hair oil before bathing, but it may also be used whenever the infant has a dry scalp. Massage the scalp of the infant to soften the dry scalp.

Combing

The baby’s hair might become tangled if it is thick and curly. To reduce knots and tangles, gently comb the baby’s hair at least once a day with a big tooth, soft-bristled comb. Because the scalp is delicate, be careful with it. Combing is best done immediately after shampooing the baby’s hair.

