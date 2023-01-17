CHANGE LANGUAGE
3 Must-visit Museums When In Art Lover’s Delight Paris

By: Lifestyle Desk

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 08:30 IST

If you are someone who is extremely fascinated with art then Paris is definitely your place and visiting these museums should be at the top of your bucket list.

France’s cultural powerhouse, Paris, is well-known for its prominence in the world of art. The city’s vibrant art scene is exemplified by the many museums that dot its landscape. Any trip to the French capital would be incomplete without visiting its famous museums, which house sculptures and paintings from renowned artists and distinct epochs of history. Here’s a list of three of the most famous museums in the city that every art enthusiast must check out at least once in a lifetime!

Louvre

The Louvre houses some of the world’s most famous paintings and is most well-known for being home to Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. The museum’s collection, one of the richest in the world, is much wider than the paintings, though. It has works from ancient civilisations to art as recent as the mid-19th century.

Paintings from the Renaissance and Baroque periods, treasures of French monarchs, and mosaics, sculptures, jewellery and pottery from Roman antiquity populate the various departments of the world’s most visited museum. The Louvre is just a few steps away from the iconic Eiffel Tower and even has educational programs for visitors.

Orsay

The Orsay Museum is another treasure trove of art. Its collection, which mainly features work from France between 1848 and 1914, comprises decorative arts, painting, photography, and sculpture. Gustave Courbet’s The Artist’s Studio, Edouard Manet’s Luncheon on the Grass, and Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s Dance at Le Moulin de la Galette are some of the iconic works at display her. The museum is located on the Left Bank of the Seine River opposite the Tuileries Gardens.

Modern Art Museum

This institution is devoted to collecting, displaying, interpreting, and preserving “avant-garde" or “progressive" art of the late 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries. It contains works by prominent artists such as Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Marcel Duchamp, Jean Metzinger, Robert Delaunay, and Hannah Höch among others.

Additionally, Paris also has museums such as Centre Pompidou, the Catacombs, Musee Bourdelle, and Musewe des Arts et Metiers. Even the buildings, murals, and street artists in Paris provide for an enriching interaction with the art scene of the city.

