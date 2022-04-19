3 Plank Positions which are a Must in Your Workout Routine

Namrata Purohit is a popular fitness coach, who is known for training actors like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Pooja Hegde. The trainer regularly posts videos of herself doing exercises. She also shares workout tips for her followers. From tightening glutes to shedding some extra kilos from thighs, Namrata’s tips will help you fix your workout routine. Recently, the fitness trainer demonstrated three ‘super effective’ plank variations that one can easily include in their routine.

Recently, Namrata shared a video of herself doing three Plank variations – Alternate Knee Taps, Hip Drops and Plank Saw – at her Pilates studio. Posting the clip, she captioned it, “Must try these [fire emoji]. Try these plank variations and fire up the core! They’re super effective.” Now, what are these plank positions?

Alternate Knee Taps

For this, one has to come into the plank pose, and one by one have to bring their knee forward and tap it on the ground. “Feel those obliques and try not to rock the pelvis,” Namrata advised.

Hip Drops

Bring your body to the plank position, while your hands and feet should be stationed, the hips should move from left to right. While doing the Hip Drops, she suggested: “Focus on the lift and the drop.”

Plank Saw

In this exercise, one has to move the entire body, while being in a plank position, forward and backward. Just like the see-saw. Again the hands and feet will be stationed, the body will first move forward and then back, along with this, work the shoulder too.

Giving out tips to ace these planks, Namrata said that one should focus on the form, keep breathing and start with 12-16 reps (repetitions). Upon getting a hold of the exercise, one can go up to 20-24 reps.

Benefits of planks?

Planks create balance and coordination in the body, along with improving your posture. People who do the sitting job should definitely include plank exercises in their workout routine. Planks also improve body alignment, help to avoid illness, build core strength, promote flexibility, and strengthen metabolism.

