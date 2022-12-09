3 Simple Steps To Keep Type 2 Diabetes Under Control

Regular medication and health complications that arise along with the onset of diabetes are immensely painful. To deal with diabetes naturally, people should opt for a good routine, which includes maintaining their weight by going for morning walks and yoga sessions and following a healthy diet. According to the Healthline portal, these are some of the easy steps through which Type 2 Diabetes can be managed.Type 2 Diabetes

Give prime importance to water:

Water will not lead to a spike in blood glucose levels, that’s why it is the most preferred drink for people suffering from diabetes. Water will enable more glucose to be flushed out of the blood.

According to The European Food Safety Authority advisory: Women should consume 1.6 litres of water, that is, around eight 200 ml glasses per day. Men should consume 2 litres, that is, around ten 200 ml glasses per day.

Try to shed those extra kilos

Losing weight can help a lot in reducing the risk of serious complications like heart disease and stroke. It can also play a major role in controlling diabetes. Extra fat around body organs like the liver and pancreas can lead to Insulin resistance. Losing weight can help the insulin work properly in the body.

Quit Smoking

Giving up smoking can help our body use insulin in a better way, which can help in managing blood sugar levels. The moment a person quits smoking, their body will start to heal. In 20 minutes, their heart rate and blood pressure will come down.

In 12 hours, carbon monoxide levels (a toxic gas from cigarette smoke) in their blood will drop to normal. In 2 weeks to 3 months, their circulation and lung function will improve. In a year, their risk for heart disease will be half, when compared to smokers.

Adopt an active lifestyle

Getting more physically active and avoiding sitting for a long time can help in achieving a fit lifestyle, which will also lessen the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here