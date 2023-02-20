No matter what season it is, sunscreen is essential on all days and for every skincare routine. Apart from dealing with heat and tan, sunscreen protects our skin from pollution, dirt and impurities that could even damage the skin. While store-bought sunscreens are very good for the skin, there are natural ways to make your sunscreen with the available ingredients.

Many of you might know that applying sunscreen with at least SPF 30 mark is a must. But, the efficacy of your regular sunscreen can be doubled up by applying a layer of homemade sunscreen beneath it. Here are different ways to make sunscreens using aloe vera at home:

With coconut oil

Mix 1/4 cup coconut oil, 2 tbsp. powdered zinc oxide, 1/4 cup pure aloe vera gel along with 25 drops walnut extract oil and one cup (or less) shea butter. Combine the ingredients, except the zinc oxide and aloe vera gel, in a medium pan and let these ingredients melt on medium heat and then cool them before stirring them in aloe vera gel. Cool down the mixture before adding zinc oxide and then mix well. Keep it in a cool glass jar, and dry place before you use it.

With turmeric

Mix aloe vera gel and turmeric to apply natural sunscreen on your skin. Mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric in 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel and apply it. On the other hand, you may even make cubes of the gel by keeping this mixture in the freezer.

With sunflower oil

Mix 1 tsp aloe vera gel, ½ tsp sunflower oil with ¼ cup water and 3-4 tsp zinc oxide. Blend all your ingredients well to make a fine paste and then apply this mixture over the face. Aloe vera has antioxidants and it leaves a moist effect on the face. It shields your skin from harmful UV rays and sunburns. The vitamin E and antioxidants in sunflower oil and beta-carotene help to protect the skin from sun damage and reduce sun sensitivity.

