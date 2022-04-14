3 Things to Remember for Successful IVF Pregnancy After Embryo Transfer

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a blessing for many couples. Opting to conceive through IVF has fulfilled the wishes of couples across age groups. It is a type of assisted reproductive technology which works through a combination of medicines and surgical processes to help the sperm fertilize an egg, and then helps in implantation the fertilized egg in the uterus.

Needless to say, the entire procedure is critical but more nerve-wracking is perhaps the waiting period till the expectant woman takes the pregnancy test. Undeniably, the transfer of an embryo can shoot in countless emotions, from excitement and hope to nervousness and anxiety. But this waiting period also demands great caution for the woman while she is preparing for her pregnancy. Let’s look at some tips that will help you in experiencing a successful IVF pregnancy:

Pamper yourself

It is extremely crucial to relax and take rest as much as possible. Take a few days off from your work. Try and stay in a positive environment, you can always go for a walk in a park. Sometimes the doctor recommends 24 hours of bed rest post-procedure. You must always consult an expert keeping your condition in mind.

Avoid Stress

You must unplug yourself from all the worries of the world. Try and think positive and be around nurturing thoughts. Engage in activities that you like but avoid stressing your body with hobbies like dancing or exercising.

Eat healthy

This can’t be told enough. You must know that the first three months of many IVF pregnancies may cause intense nausea, leading to difficulty in consuming anything. Eat small portions during the waiting period and opt for a healthy and nutritious diet. Consume fresh fruits, vegetables, calcium, protein, vitamins, and iron-rich meals.

